Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone, together with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, launched a new global campaign aimed at shaking traders out of their apathy – challenging what they are putting up with from other brokers.

The campaign, which launches with a hero 60-second spot featuring a temperamental 1980s John McEnroe, aims to get traders to question how good their current broker really is and is a nod to the brand’s connection to professional tennis. Directed by award-winning comedy director Benji Weinstein and produced by FINCH, the film is supported by multiple short-duration spots, which will run in targeted financial media globally.

Traders are known for their well-researched and carefully planned executions. Looking at every possible angle to get the very best result on their trades. In stark contrast, industry research suggests that many knowingly put up with higher fees, poor service, and slow transaction speeds, to name a few, instead of switching from the brokerages they know.

“Pepperstone is trusted by traders in over 160 countries. We have a deep understanding of what it means to be a trader and the nuances that traders put up with instead of making the switch,” said Jodi Cutler, global head of brand at Pepperstone. “Saatchi and Saatchi has brilliantly tapped into the inertia that exists within our industry and delivered a comedic campaign that will cut through in our category”.

“Everyone can relate to the idea of not questioning the way things are and just putting up with it. But if there’s a better option, we don’t think traders should be fine with it,” said Jordan Sky, executive creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand.

“The chance to inject humour into a category that usually doesn’t happen has already helped Pepperstone stand out. Now we’re using humour to ensure they cut through and get more traders to switch,” said Lee Sunter, joint executive creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand.

The global campaign launched on 1st April 2024.