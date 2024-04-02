Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone, together with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, launched a new global campaign aimed at shaking traders out of their apathy – challenging what they are putting up with from other brokers.
The campaign, which launches with a hero 60-second spot featuring a temperamental 1980s John McEnroe, aims to get traders to question how good their current broker really is and is a nod to the brand’s connection to professional tennis. Directed by award-winning comedy director Benji Weinstein and produced by FINCH, the film is supported by multiple short-duration spots, which will run in targeted financial media globally.
Traders are known for their well-researched and carefully planned executions. Looking at every possible angle to get the very best result on their trades. In stark contrast, industry research suggests that many knowingly put up with higher fees, poor service, and slow transaction speeds, to name a few, instead of switching from the brokerages they know.
“Pepperstone is trusted by traders in over 160 countries. We have a deep understanding of what it means to be a trader and the nuances that traders put up with instead of making the switch,” said Jodi Cutler, global head of brand at Pepperstone. “Saatchi and Saatchi has brilliantly tapped into the inertia that exists within our industry and delivered a comedic campaign that will cut through in our category”.
“Everyone can relate to the idea of not questioning the way things are and just putting up with it. But if there’s a better option, we don’t think traders should be fine with it,” said Jordan Sky, executive creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand.
“The chance to inject humour into a category that usually doesn’t happen has already helped Pepperstone stand out. Now we’re using humour to ensure they cut through and get more traders to switch,” said Lee Sunter, joint executive creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand.
The global campaign launched on 1st April 2024.
Please login with linkedin to commentPepperstone Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand
Latest News
Lessons From Aotearoa: How TVNZ Is Using Adobe To Deliver Top Of The Funnel Analytics, Optimisation
Putting aside the incident with the local constabulary, B&T's scribe was able to file this interview from Las Vegas.
The Monkeys Win Big Among Other Aussie Agencies At Clio Awards
Tim Minchin helps The Monkeys clean up at the Clios.
Linear TV Decline ‘The New Norm’ But Will Other Brands Follow Pepsi’s Lead?
Marketers are ditching long-term brand stuff for short-term sugar hits, and TikTok has a sea shanty for all of them.
Berger Reveals Trade Secrets In New Campaign Via DDB Melbourne
The only secret we need an explanation for is why landlords insist on painting over light switches and door knobs.
Miele Appoints Lisa Saunders As New Marketing Director
Lisa said she's looking to "clean up" in this new Miele marketing director gig.
Dreaming Of Euro Summer? Check Out This Global Perrier Work, Via Ogilvy Paris
Not featured in the ad are deceptive taxi drivers and awkwardly hoisting suitcases up narrow stairwells.
TV Ratings (02/04/2024): Child Star’s Breakdown Does Wonders For I’m A Celeb Numbers
Malcolm In The Middle caused Frankie Muniz's parents divorce, though we didn't think the show was that bad.
Chisel Turns 5: How The Agency Sculpted Production Magic
B&T gets a look around Chisel's fancy Surry Hills digs & a look into what makes it an award-winning production shop.
“An Error Was Made In Round One”: Tabcorp Admits To Breaching Its Own Advertising Rules
Tab tells on itself as it plays fast and loose with gambling ad rules. Maintains that self-reg works, however.
Seven Communications Nabs Gareth Beddoes From Thrive PR
Beddoes said that despite his experience, he'll still need some time to bed-in at Seven Comms.
News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns
News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network has announced it is partnering with Partnerbrite to transform partnerships through fan-targeted digital campaigns on social, video, and display channels. Lead Image: Nick Lockwood – Partnerbrite Bridging the gap between data-rich sports organisations and targeted marketing campaigns, enhancing fan-brand connections and driving mutual benefits for all stakeholders, Partnerbrite aims to […]
Bonzai New ‘Fillboard’ Launched To Maximise Ad In-View Performance
Bonzai gets new ad format. Promises it doesn't look exactly the same as all the others.
From The Bureau: Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps. (Doris Day Was Onto Something)
We bet "Gai Le Roy channelling Doris Day" was a sentence you thought you'd never read!
Tracksuit Announces Two Significant Marketing Hires
Despite the name, Tracksuit still made these hires get suited and booted for the interview.
KFC Unveils ‘The Gravy Train’, Via Special PR
Feel unfulfilled & that you could have amounted to more? Remember someone is the "Conclucktor" on KFC's Gravy Train.
Nani Creative’s Kevin Wilson On Bringing First Nations Culture Into The Commercial Creativity Space
Wilson discusses a very important topic & reminds us all that acknowledgements of country aren't enough on their own.
Deputy Elevates Exec Team With Appointment Of Former Docusign & Fitbit Leaders
Thought your job title was confusing? Imagine being someone's deputy at Deputy.
Think HQ Unveils New Brand & Strategic Positioning As ‘The Positive Change Agency’
ThinkHQ reminds us it's the "positive change" agency unlike all the others, studiously working towards Armageddon.
How Using Clean Data & Generative AI Can Create ‘Marketing Magic’
Clean data, obviously, far better for marketing than dirty data, which sounds like a dodgy office-based video tape.
Nature’s Own Partners With I’m A Celeb To Support Mental Wellness Via OMG
If only Muniz had some Nature's Own to hand when opening up about his parents' separation.
“Illicit Drugs & Prostitutes”: The New Allegations That Have Reopened The Lehrmann Defamation Case
More gruesome details emerge from the Lehrmann case.
Government Talks To Canada About Meta Regulation
If Australia and Canada really want to get Meta's attention, they should run scam ads about Kochie selling crypto.
Deloitte Digital Launches Global Brand Platform For Ancient Oasis City Of AlUla
We always preferred the slightly more high-brow ancient Blur city, as it happens.
ALDI Set To Release Streetwear Collection – And It Isn’t An April Fool’s Joke
Looking for a gift to give an unloved relative in the coming weeks? Consider this oddball ALDI clothing range.
Industry Leaders Slam Singo’s Ben Roberts-Smith Apology Ad As ‘Racist’ & ‘An Awful Stain On Our Industry’
B&T would like to know how many shandies deep Singo was when he penned this love letter.
TV Ratings (01/04/2024): MAFS Dominates Easter Long Weekend As Couples Declare Final Vows
Running out long weekend-based office small talk? Consider MAFS continued ratings dominance one topic of conversation.
Sophie Lander Appointed MD At The General Store
Lander lands The General Store MD gig. Refused to confirm whether the agency will get more specific on its work.
Akcelo To Give Red Bull Creative Account Wings
With so much free caffeine flowing into Akcelo's office, we're expecting productivity to go through the roof.
Adobe Sneak Previews New Deep Fake Capability Prototype
We still refuse to get into the pool when the Kreepy Krauly is on, so you can only imagine how we feel about this.
The “Explosive” 2000-Page Affidavit Behind Network Ten’s Attempt To Reopen Lehrmann Defamation Case
Just when you thought the Lehrmann case might be nearing an end, it takes another twist.
Champion Enlists Music Collective Picked Last To Relaunch The Puffer Jacket, Via PUSH
Champion confirmed that buying a puffer jacket won't necessarily make you as cool as the people in the pictures.
Fast 10: Wavemaker’s Peter Vogel On Pitching, Unwinding & Frustrating Bureaucracy
Voges is the latest industry name to face Sparrow's quick but probing line of questioning.
Fairy Bread Subs & Vegemite Toothpaste: B&T Wraps The Best April Fool’s Day Gags Of 2024
We were holding out hope for a joke story about Aimee & Sam Buchanan launching a Saatchi & Saatchi rival. Alas.
Accenture Song & Publicis Top March’s New Business Rankings
Feeling glum after the long weekend? Check out this list of winners and make yourself feel even worse.
AMA Calls For Digital Black-Out On Junk Food Ads
Would a ban on junk food ads stop us ordering two Zinger boxes & six hot wings on the way from the pub? Absolutely not.
Singapore Tourism Board Launches Global Campaign To Position Singapore As “World’s Best MICE City”
To be clear, Singapore isn't announcing it has the world's best rodent problem in this new campaign.