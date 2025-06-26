Paying Attention? Brands Are Sleeping on This Key Metric for Engaging Gen Z Audiences 

Snap Inc’s Ryan Ferguson unlocks the secret to brands grabbing Gen Z attention when attention spans continue to shrink.

Think about it. How many ads do you actually stop to look at while scrolling? How many get their message across in a way that leaves you feeling positive about the brand? Probably not many, right? You’re not alone.

Research shows that a staggering 85 per cent of digital ads get less than 2.5 seconds of our attention. That means only 15 per cent have a real shot at making an impression.

In today’s fast-paced online world, attention is everything. You might be ‘reaching millions of people’, but if they’re not actually ‘seeing’ your ad, you’re missing out on building lasting relationships with customers.

This is especially true for reaching Gen Z. They juggle multiple feeds, love short-form content, and want brands that are creative and stand for something. To grab their attention, you need more than just a cool ad – you need to connect with them on their favorite platforms in a way that truly matters.

Hitting the Mark with Gen Z

The old marketing playbook just isn’t cutting it with Gen Z. Focusing on how many people see your ad (impressions) instead of how much attention they’re actually paying is a risky gamble. This generation, raised on curated feeds and endless scrolling, demands more.

Here’s the reality: Gen Z has an average attention span of just 8 seconds for ads – that’s 4 seconds less than Millennials! They’re also less likely to engage with ads in general, which means they’re less likely to remember your brand.

So, what’s the solution? It’s not just about creating eye-catching ads. The platform where you show your ad matters just as much. It needs to be a place where Gen Z enjoys spending time, and your ad needs to fit seamlessly into that experience.

Even the best ad will get lost on a platform that bombards users with ads and encourages them to swipe quickly. How people use a platform – chatting with friends, watching videos or exploring the latest trends – directly impacts how much attention they’ll give your ad.

The good news: Gen Z is primed for impact. While they may pay less attention overall compared to their older counterparts, they pay more attention in the first eight seconds.This means a well-crafted message delivered early, in a format that fits the platform, can boost long-term brand recall by 1.3 times.

Aussie retail powerhouse MECCA wanted to boost visibility among Gen Z for a new line of MAC lipsticks. Through Snapchat, they boosted brand awareness, drove conversations and increased engagement by grabbing the attention of a huge Gen Z audience through a multi-format campaign that leveraged AR Lenses and Story Takeovers.

Turning attention into action

Forget just getting clicks – real attention is what builds lasting brand awareness and drives sales. Platforms like Snapchat, where people actively engage and connect, are key. In fact, Snapchat gets twice the active ad attention compared to other platforms!

Why does attention matter so much? Because it has a significant impact on performance. Studies show a direct link between the attention an ad receives and the profit it generates. Focusing on attention can even make your ad spending 11 per cent more effective, saving you money!

Brands need to stop chasing clicks and start measuring engagement. Traditional metrics like click-through rates don’t tell the whole story. Instead, look at metrics like “attentive seconds per thousand impressions” (APM) or “cost per thousand attentive impressions” (aCPM) to see how deeply viewers are engaging with your ads.

How to grab Gen Z’s attention:

Experiment with platforms that encourage focus: Think Snapchat, where 90 per cent of Gen Z in Australia are actively connecting with their friends and family.

Tailor your creative: Use visual cues and quick, authentic storytelling that resonates with Gen Z.

Ask your agency about attention metrics: They should be using tools and strategies to measure and optimise for attention.

It’s worth the effort. Gen Z values authenticity and creativity. They’re forming their brand memories now. By focusing on attention, it’s the gateway to short-term activation and long-term loyalty with this influential generation. Ignore it, and your brand risks fading into the background.

Ryan Ferguson is the managing director of Snap Inc. Australia and New Zealand.