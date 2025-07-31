Paul Bates Joins MiQ Following Short Broadsheet Stint

MiQ has appointed Paul Bates as its group account director in Victoria.

In the role, Bates will leverage his extensive commercial leadership experience to develop new client relationships and lead the Victorian sales team, reporting into MiQ ANZ chief revenue officer, Chris Freel.

Bates brings more than 25 years of media and advertising expertise to MiQ, having held senior leadership roles in both Sydney and Melbourne at REA Group, Yahoo7, Fairfax Media, and most recently as commercial director at Broadsheet Media. His extensive background spans digital media, agency sales management, and strategic partnerships across some of Australia’s leading media organisations.

MiQ chief revenue officer ANZ, Chris Freel said: “Paul will be a fantastic addition to MiQ and I am delighted that he is joining to lead the Victorian sales team. He is an exceptional leader, trusted by agencies and clients, and an all-around great human! I look forward to working closely with Paul and our great Melbourne team to continue to drive results for our clients.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bates said: “I am delighted to be joining MiQ at what is a pivotal moment in a rapidly evolving market. I am looking forward to working with teams across the business as we take MiQ to the next horizon with the recent launch of Sigma. Working closely with our agency and client partners, I’m incredibly excited about delivery technology that connects the entire programmatic ecosystem in one place, enabling us to make smarter decisions at speed.

“MiQ Sigma fundamentally shifts how brands and advertisers can connect with consumers, with confidence in delivering strong business outcomes, providing our teams and clients with a serious edge.”

Bates’ appointment follows MiQ’s recent launch of Sigma, a transformative AI-powered advertising technology trained on the world’s most connected data set. It also follows strong growth at the programmatic media company with the recent appointment of respected media executive Chris Freel to the newly created role of chief revenue officer.

Bates’ appointment is effective as of Monday, 4 August 2025.