MediaNewsletter

Paul Bates Joins MiQ Following Short Broadsheet Stint

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Paul Bates.

MiQ has appointed Paul Bates as its group account director in Victoria.

In the role, Bates will leverage his extensive commercial leadership experience to develop new client relationships and lead the Victorian sales team, reporting into MiQ ANZ chief revenue officer, Chris Freel.

Bates brings more than 25 years of media and advertising expertise to MiQ, having held senior leadership roles in both Sydney and Melbourne at REA Group, Yahoo7, Fairfax Media, and most recently as commercial director at Broadsheet Media. His extensive background spans digital media, agency sales management, and strategic partnerships across some of Australia’s leading media organisations.

MiQ chief revenue officer ANZ, Chris Freel said: “Paul will be a fantastic addition to MiQ and I am delighted that he is joining to lead the Victorian sales team. He is an exceptional leader, trusted by agencies and clients, and an all-around great human! I look forward to working closely with Paul and our great Melbourne team to continue to drive results for our clients.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bates said: “I am delighted to be joining MiQ at what is a pivotal moment in a rapidly evolving market. I am looking forward to working with teams across the business as we take MiQ to the next horizon with the recent launch of Sigma. Working closely with our agency and client partners, I’m incredibly excited about delivery technology that connects the entire programmatic ecosystem in one place, enabling us to make smarter decisions at speed.

“MiQ Sigma fundamentally shifts how brands and advertisers can connect with consumers, with confidence in delivering strong business outcomes, providing our teams and clients with a serious edge.”

Bates’ appointment follows MiQ’s recent launch of Sigma, a transformative AI-powered advertising technology trained on the world’s most connected data set. It also follows strong growth at the programmatic media company with the recent appointment of respected media executive Chris Freel to the newly created role of chief revenue officer.

Bates’ appointment is effective as of Monday, 4 August 2025.

Related posts:

  1. Inside Audible & Emotive’s Mission To Bring Hogwarts & Panem To Life At Supanova
  2. Nominations For The 2025 Media & Creative Industries Human Rights Award Open
  3. Prime Video Celebrates Book-To-Stream Fandom With Stars Of The Summer I Turned Pretty
  4. MG Parks Up At The Block In New Channel 9 Partnership

TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Commission Factory Unveils Winter Release 2025: Where Intelligence Meets Action
FutureLabs sports activations
Sport Is The Stage: How FutureLabs Sees the Next Era Of Fan Experience
MG Parks Up At The Block In New Channel 9 Partnership
DO. Agency Named Primo Foods Creative AOR
Register Lost your password?