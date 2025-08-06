Pat Rafter & M+C Saatchi Unpack The Racquet Sports Boom Brands Can’t Afford To Miss

Australian passions are shifting. While legacy sports still command the lion’s share of attention, a new wave of niche-but-fast-growing categories is quietly reshaping the sporting landscape, and it could be the most significant opportunity that brands are missing.

According to M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment’s latest data, racquet sports in particular are enjoying explosive momentum, driven by lifestyle shifts, evolving fitness behaviours and surging community participation. According to the agency, for brands looking to earn cultural relevance, there has never been a better time to get involved.

That was the takeaway at last week’s M+C Saatchi-hosted event at Racquet Club Sydney, where the agency launched new insights from its Passion Pulse study, now in its fourth year. The session brought the data to life, alongside Tennis Australia and joined on court by none other than tennis legend Pat Rafter for a high-energy hit of Padel, one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

For Rafter, the former world No.1 hitting the Padel court with guests reminded him of why sport, at any level, continues to bring people together. Complementing the data, he pointed out that you don’t need to be a pro to enjoy these sports – that’s what makes them such an excellent opportunity for brands and communities alike.

“This game of padel has just captured my imagination again. And I’ve become this analytical, sort of crazy man again. I just sit there at night and I think about the angles and who I am playing, what I’ve got to do. And it’s so weird, as a 52-year-old man getting so involved and deep into it, but it’s just captured my imagination, love and passion,” he explained.

Passions Grabbing Attention

While traditional sports still dominate media spend, the most exciting growth stories are happening on the fringes, and the data shows they are no longer niche.

M+C Saatchi’s Passion Pulse study found that gravel bikes and adventure cycling saw a steep uptick in interest starting around 2020, a trend that’s held strong post-pandemic. The rise, fuelled by rising consumer demand for solo, outdoor experiences, opens doors for travel, fitness, apparel and wellness brands.

The NFL in Australia continues a slow but steady march upward, with predictable January spikes around the Super Bowl. While interest is seasonal, it’s growing, with a clear opportunity for brands to leverage the fandom without needing a massive year-round spend.

But it’s Padel and Pickleball that are experiencing exponential growth. The data shows these racquet sports have exploded in popularity since 2020, especially in the past 12–18 months, mirroring global trends.

The Racquet Sports Opportunity

For Tennis Australia, this increased demand in community racquet sports isn’t just a fad; it is part of its broader strategy in supporting the game from local competitions to centre court at the Australian Open.

“Tennis Australia sits at the heart of a multi-disciplinary ecosystem, and we intend to lead a united racquet sports category,” the organisation declared at the event. That category now includes traditional tennis, Padel, Pickleball, Cardio Tennis, POP Tennis and Hot Shots, all connected by a single ambition: grow participation, performance and events across all formats.

Roddy Campbell, director of partnerships and international business at Tennis Australia, said the shift toward racquet sports is being met with tailored campaigns, local activations and a strong focus on participation.

“We’re embracing the rapid rise of racquet sports such as Pickleball and Padel with unique marketing campaigns for each to drive participation in Australia,” Campbell said.

“The opportunities for brands are diverse; whether it’s integrating with existing formats like the Australian Padel Tour or the AO Pickleball Slam, or creating a bespoke branded platform as we’ve seen in Europe and the US. We’re up for it all!”

The Curves Are Climbing

According to M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment’s trendline analysis, Pickleball had almost zero digital presence before 2020 but has since skyrocketed in interest. Padel had a slightly earlier start but has followed a similar acceleration, with sharp spikes in the past two years. But what’s equally compelling for marketers is who’s driving this growth.

Pickleball, once stereotyped as a sport for retirees in the U.S., has undergone a dramatic rebrand. In Australia, it’s gaining traction with a much broader cross-section of players, from active boomers to millennials looking for a more social, less intense entry into sport. It’s fast-paced but accessible, and often played in community spaces with minimal barriers to entry.

The sweet spot is among adults aged 30–55 who want fun, fitness, and flexibility without the high-impact strain of other racquet sports. It’s also proving popular among women, thanks to its emphasis on finesse over power and its highly social, doubles-driven format.

Padel, on the other hand, is skewing younger, gaining momentum among Gen Z and younger millennials, particularly in urban centres. Its appeal lies in its dynamic, fast-paced style and lower skill barrier compared to traditional tennis, making it ideal for casual players and group formats. It’s especially popular among social fitness seekers, those who want to be active but also want to make it a group event.

Tennis, while more mature as a sport, is seeing rejuvenated interest through entry-level formats like Hot Shots and Cardio Tennis. These adaptations have helped the sport better engage younger kids and busy adults who are looking for structured yet non-competitive fitness options.

Tennis Australia’s broader strategy, which includes supporting Padel and Pickleball under its umbrella, reflects a recognition that traditional tennis must coexist with more casual, lifestyle-led alternatives if it’s to remain culturally relevant.

Why First Movers Win

The appeal of these emerging sports isn’t just in their participation rates, it’s in the communities they build. From local Pickleball leagues to gravel cycling groups on Strava, these passions create micro-tribes of highly engaged, values-driven individuals. For brands, this presents a unique opportunity to build from the ground up, rather than trying to carve space in an overcrowded traditional sports landscape.

M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment’s Krystyna Frassetto, who heads the agency, said the value of entering early into rising passion areas can’t be overstated. “For four years now we have been tracking Australia’s passions through our annual Passion Pulse study – both the well-established and growth opportunities,” she said.

“Racquetball is enjoying exponential momentum, fuelled by growing community participation, and heavily influenced by what’s happening in the US and Europe”.

The agency outlined what it calls the “Playbook for Growth Passions”, urging marketers to contribute to cultural movements by leaning into community rituals through sponsorships and partnerships, owned experiences and initiatives, talent and spokespeople and media amplification.

“Aligning to growth passions such as Padel and Pickleball now, can deliver outsized impact for brands over the short and long term. There’s the credibility of being a first-mover, and richer opportunities to co-create experiences to become part of the story – a brand fans remember and return to.”

With a lower cost of entry, a less crowded market and the chance to shape the narrative from the beginning, for M+C Saatchi, the benefits are obvious. In a world where passion equals attention, and attention drives business, the smartest play might just be picking up a paddle before everyone else does.