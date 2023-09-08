Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Paramount+ today announced that the acclaimed drama series Mayor Of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, is returning for a third season.

    From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the original series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

    Mayor Of Kingstown is one of the top performing original dramas on the service overall and, while in season, was third only to Sheridan’s other hit series, 1923 and Tulsa King.

    Mayor Of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

    The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson and Regina Corrado.

    Mayor Of Kingstown is part of Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes Special Ops: Lioness, 1923, 1883, Tulsa King and the upcoming series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man.

    The first and second seasons of Mayor Of Kingstown are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.

    Mayor Of Kingstown will soon join a host of the world’s best entertainment currently streaming on Paramount+, including One Night, Special Ops: Lioness, The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers, No Escape, The Betoota Advocate Presents, The Family Stallone, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season Two, Zoey102 and Last King of The Cross with Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Far North, The Gold, Milli Vanilli and NCIS: Sydney streaming soon.

    You can stream 20,000 hours of unique stories, iconic stars, live sport and a mountain of entertainment on Paramount+ for $9.99 per month for a monthly subscription, or $89.99 for an annual subscription.



    Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
    574 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    How Media Leaders Can Combat An Over-Reliance On Tech To Reduce Stress
    • Opinion

    How Media Leaders Can Combat An Over-Reliance On Tech To Reduce Stress

    Michelle Gibbings (lead image) is a workplace expert and the award-winning author of three books. Her latest book is ‘Bad Boss: What to do if you work for one, manage one or are one’. In this guest post, Gibbings talks about our tech addictions and why they are proving detrimental to your health… If you’ve […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    David Fish: Three Reasons Why Your Sales Presentation Failed To Resonate
    • Opinion

    David Fish: Three Reasons Why Your Sales Presentation Failed To Resonate

    David Fish (lead image) has over twenty five years’ experience leading strategy across a range of advertising and marketing roles, having pitched solutions with a combined value of several hundred million dollars to global clients. In this exclusive extract from his new book, What It Takes To Create Winning Presentations,  he offers top tips on […]

    Holy Jawlines!!! Samsung Unveils New Spot For Designer Phones
    • Campaigns

    Holy Jawlines!!! Samsung Unveils New Spot For Designer Phones

    Samsung has released the official film for its Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition phone and the models’ jawlines and cheekbones alone make it worth a watch. The Korean smartphone manufacturer has long had a relationship with New York-based fashion designer Thom Browne. Known for his minimal and striped garments, Browne has lent his brand’s […]

    Sorbent Wipes Away The Competition With New Visual Identity
    • Marketing

    Sorbent Wipes Away The Competition With New Visual Identity

    Sorbent partnered with The Edison Agency to develop its brand identity strategy, design system and portfolio architecture strategy to rejuvenate its portfolio across all products lines. The Sorbent brand needed to pivot from a commodity product to a branded experience that reflected its Australian heritage, and a unique attitude and point of view that would […]

    The Pool Room With Tony Armstrong Is Back For Round Two
    • Media

    The Pool Room With Tony Armstrong Is Back For Round Two

    The iHeartPodcast Network Australia is thrilled to announce the return of the hit podcast The Pool Room with Tony Armstrong for a second season. Hosted by the charismatic Tony Armstrong, this season promises to dive even deeper into quirky sports stories you’ve never heard before. Building on the tremendous success of season one, The Pool Room with Tony […]

    Snapchat Introduces New Safeguards To Protect Teenagers
    • Technology

    Snapchat Introduces New Safeguards To Protect Teenagers

    Snap has announced a new package of safeguards to further protect 13-17-year-old Snapchatters from potential online risks. These safeguards, which will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, are designed to protect teens from being contacted by people they may not know in real life, provide a more age-appropriate viewing experience on the app’s content […]

    Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors
    • Marketing

    Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors

    Manifest has appointed two new high-profile non-executive directors to support its continued propositional and geographical expansion. Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc, and Ete Davies, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative EMEA, add over four decades of experience to Manifest’s senior leadership team, having held senior positions at some of the most well-respected agencies […]

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”
    • Campaigns

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”

    Coca-Cola Australia has launched the new global brand Coca-Cola campaign “Masterpiece” with a striking new film that encourages Gen Z audiences to dial into their passions, take a break and enjoy the magic of the moment. “Masterpiece” is the latest expression of the “Real Magic” brand platform and celebrates how Coca-Cola provides uplifting refreshment in […]

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS
    • Marketing

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS

    This year, there’s no doubt that football has been top of mind in Australia. Sydney FC has achieved immense digital transformation as part of its strategy to boost fan engagement, leveraging Storyblok’s CMS to build winning digital experiences that reignite fan enthusiasm and boost match day. The club is now kicking some serious revenue goals, […]

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
    • Media

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

    Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
    • Media

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

    Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
    • Media

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX

    Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]