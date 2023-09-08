Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown

Paramount+ today announced that the acclaimed drama series Mayor Of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, is returning for a third season.

From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the original series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

Mayor Of Kingstown is one of the top performing original dramas on the service overall and, while in season, was third only to Sheridan’s other hit series, 1923 and Tulsa King.

Mayor Of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson and Regina Corrado.

Mayor Of Kingstown is part of Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes Special Ops: Lioness, 1923, 1883, Tulsa King and the upcoming series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man.

The first and second seasons of Mayor Of Kingstown are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.

