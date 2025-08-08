Paradise Outdoor Advertising Supports Red Nose Day For Third Consecutive Year

Paradise Outdoor Advertising (POA) is standing behind Red Nose Day, using the power of outdoor media to raise awareness and drive support for a cause that touches families across the country.

For the third consecutive year, POA is donating billboard space across North Queensland to help promote Red Nose Day—the national day of fundraising and awareness to save little lives and support grieving families.

Co-owner of Paradise Outdoor Advertising, Mitch James is proud to back his support for Red Nose Day.

“Red Nose provides vital education, research, and 24/7 bereavement support for Australian families. Supporting its work is a simple but powerful way we can make a difference,” he said.

In addition to the billboard campaign, POA’s leadership team are also passionate fundraisers. In recent years, they’ve ranked among the top Red Nose Day fundraisers in Australia—helping raise significant funds to support Red Nose’s life-saving and life-changing services.

This year, POA is helping to launch Red Nose’s new ‘Red, Set, Go!’ fundraising challenge—encouraging Australians to walk 3,000 steps, run or ride 3 kilometres a day in the lead-up to Red Nose Day on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The challenge symbolises the 3,000 babies and young children whose lives are lost every year in Australia—a number Red Nose is determined to reduce through education, advocacy and support.

“Red Nose Day is a chance for all of us to come together—to remember, to raise awareness, and to support research and care that saves lives, concluded James. “We’re honoured to play a small part in that.”