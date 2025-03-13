Paper Moose Resurrects Flappy Bird In New Work For MILKRUN

MILKRUN has launched a mobile game ‘KICKRUN’ to embrace footy season via Paper Moose.

Ahead of football season, to drive customer engagement, MILKRUN has launched a highly addictive mobile game, KICKRUN, built and designed by Paper Moose.

KICKRUN is more than an immersive game, it’s a valuable platform for MILKRUN’s numerous partners and sponsors.

Brad Bennett, Head of Client Success, Paper Moose, says, “It was awesome to create not just a rad game for MILKRUN but provide a new media platform too, in the first day we’ve seen over 100k games played with people engaging with the branded experience for more than 2 mins on average.”

The easy-to-play game sees players keeping their MILKRUN carton in the air for as long as they can while dodging a variety of obstacles. The further your carton travels, the higher your score. All so you can compete for over $10,000 worth of prizes, resulting in a game so addictive, people have already spent hours playing it.

Designed and built entirely in-house at Paper Moose, KICKRUN features retro-style, MILKRUN inspired illustrations and developed using a proprietary custom-built game engine.

Jamie Gagliardi, MILKRUN’s Head of Marketing, Growth & New Zealand, says, “KICKRUN perfectly portrays the playful nature of the MILKRUN brand, delivering a memorable and engaging experience for our customers with the help of Paper Moose to execute this campaign.

KICKRUN is now live and you can play it in Australia and New Zealand.

Credits

Client: MILKRUN

Head of Marketing: Jamie Gagliardi

Marketing Campaign Manager: Melissa Mahavongtrakul

Brand and Design Manager: Leonardo Miranda Lobos

Agency: Paper Moose

Executive Creative Director: Nick Hunter

Senior Designer: Tchaan Wilson-Townsend

Head of Design: Kenn Huang

Head of Client Success: Brad Bennett

Lead Developer: Greg Poole