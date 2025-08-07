Advertising

Papaya Wins Australian Organic Limited Media Account

Comms agency Papaya has won the account for Australian Organic Limited, the body for certified organic businesses.

Papaya will deliver ongoing media relations and social media strategy, with a focus on driving momentum in the lead-up to Australian Organic Awareness Month in September 2025.

With experience working with sustainability-led organisations including Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to support and represent the Australian organic category including the significant number of Australian organic growers, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers who are leading the way in healthy, sustainable farming and production,” Papaya founder and director, Catherine Slogrove said.

“Many consumers are not yet aware of the health and environmental benefits of ‘certified organic’ or are confused about what organic is, which is why we are so pleased to support AOL in its important work to grow the positive impacts of the organic industry in Australia for consumers, farmers and the planet,” Slogrove added.

“At a time when most consumers recognise they need to change the way they eat for both health and environmental reasons, the organic movement has never been more important,” Jackie Brian, CEO of Australian Organic said.

“Partnering with Papaya gives us the platform to bring much-needed clarity to consumers about the benefits of organic, as well as stamp out greenwashing. We stand for trust and this work will reinforce the value of certified organic in an increasingly crowded and confusing space,” Brian added.

Australian Organic Limited joins Papaya’s portfolio of clients, including Australian Avocados, Australian Abalone Growers Association, Australian Barramundi Farmers Association, Bayfield Hotel Group, Bruemar Pork and Paradox Hotels & Resorts.

Fredrika Stigell
