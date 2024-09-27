Palmolive Celebrates Nature With Latest ‘Paahhlmolive’ Campaign

Palmolive has launched its latest campaign “Paahhlmolive”, created in partnership with VML, shining a spotlight on the natural, revitalising power of its products.

Launching across Australia and Aotearoa, New Zealand, “Paahhlmolive” taps into the sensorial joy in nature and the sense of revitalisation that comes from using Palmolive Naturals, made from 95% natural origin ingredients.

People are increasingly finding themselves disconnected from the nature that surrounds them and its revitalising, uplifting benefits. In today’s fast-paced world, the need to find moments of rejuvenation and renewal is more important than ever. Palmolive’s aim is to offer those brief but powerful moments of helping people reconnect with themselves, with nature and feel re-energised.

“With this campaign, we wanted to deliver a message that really resonates with the daily grind. ‘Paahhlmolive’ playfully captures Palmolive’s dedication to make washing feel less passive and more energising,” said Anthony Crewes, senior marketing director for Colgate-Palmolive South Pacific.

“The campaign is a fun interpretation of what brief moments of revitalisation can feel like on the inside, like a moment in nature… or that shower you have at the end of a long day… you know the one,” said Paul Nagy, chief creative officer, VML APAC.

“Paahhlmolive” will leverage a mix of digital and social film channels, complemented by digital spots airing across Australia, and TV and digital spots airing across Aotearoa New Zealand. Additionally, strategically placed out-of-home (OOH) advertisements will appear near supermarkets and in shopping centres, ensuring maximum visibility at key points of purchase.

Palmolive Equity

Client: Colgate-Palmolive

Creative: VML

Media: Wavemaker ANZ

Production: Austin Studio

Director: Toby Morris

Post-production & VFX: Josh Regoli

Colourist: Matt Campbell

Audio & Music Composition: Sonar Casting: i4 Casting