CampaignsNewsletter

Palmolive Celebrates Nature With Latest ‘Paahhlmolive’ Campaign

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Palmolive has launched its latest campaign “Paahhlmolive”, created in partnership with VML, shining a spotlight on the natural, revitalising power of its products.

Launching across Australia and Aotearoa, New Zealand, “Paahhlmolive” taps into the sensorial joy in nature and the sense of revitalisation that comes from using Palmolive Naturals, made from 95% natural origin ingredients.

People are increasingly finding themselves disconnected from the nature that surrounds them and its revitalising, uplifting benefits. In today’s fast-paced world, the need to find moments of rejuvenation and renewal is more important than ever. Palmolive’s aim is to offer those brief but powerful moments of helping people reconnect with themselves, with nature and feel re-energised.

“With this campaign, we wanted to deliver a message that really resonates with the daily grind. ‘Paahhlmolive’ playfully captures Palmolive’s dedication to make washing feel less passive and more energising,” said Anthony Crewes, senior marketing director for Colgate-Palmolive South Pacific.

“The campaign is a fun interpretation of what brief moments of revitalisation can feel like on the inside, like a moment in nature… or that shower you have at the end of a long day… you know the one,” said Paul Nagy, chief creative officer, VML APAC.

“Paahhlmolive” will leverage a mix of digital and social film channels, complemented by digital spots airing across Australia, and TV and digital spots airing across Aotearoa New Zealand. Additionally, strategically placed out-of-home (OOH) advertisements will appear near supermarkets and in shopping centres, ensuring maximum visibility at key points of purchase.

Palmolive Equity
Client: Colgate-Palmolive
Creative: VML
Media: Wavemaker ANZ
Production: Austin Studio
Director: Toby Morris
Post-production & VFX: Josh Regoli
Colourist: Matt Campbell
Audio & Music Composition: Sonar Casting: i4 Casting

Related posts:

  1. Canteen Launches New Brand Platform, ‘The Flipside Of Cancer’ Via AKQA
  2. Dying Woman Auctions Off Pieces Of Her Remaining Time To Raise Awareness For Cancer Research Via The Ministry For Communication & The Arts
  3. Art For All, Even Astronauts: An Out Of This World Campaign Launches For Art Gallery Of New South Wales
  4. Squealing Pig Shares The Love With Billboard Coinciding With Footy Final Weekend, Via Splash, TWE & Mindshare
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Casey Donovan
Have Coles & Woolies Squandered Their “Down, Down” & “Prices Dropped” Campaigns? 
Meta Announces AI Translation & Content Curation To Boost Creator Engagement On Its Platforms
TV Ratings (26/09/24): Home & Away Wins A Quiet Night Of TV As Aussies Feel The Loss Of Thursday Night Footy
Yahoo’s New Afterpay Partnership Headlines Its Newfronts Event
Register Lost your password?