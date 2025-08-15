Paddy Power Hires Coleen Rooney To Investigate Man City’s Dodgy Financial Dealings

Paddy Power has called on Wayne Rooney’s better half, Coleen, to investigate wrongdoings in football.

Rooney, who was sued by Rebekah Vardy in the infamous Wagatha Christie legal dispute, wants to put right Manchester City’s dodgy financial dealings.

The super sleuth has demanded that punters who placed a bet on a team that finished second to Manchester City during the years they broke financial fair play rules are entitled to a refund.

Spanning 14 years, Paddy Power’s Justice Refund covers eight seasons – and it’s good news for Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool backers. More than 100,000 punters who backed Manchester United to win the league in 2011/12, 2017/18 and 2020/21, Liverpool (2013/14, 2018/19 and 2021/22) and Arsenal (2022/23 and 2023/24) will have their stakes returned despite an official verdict into City’s alleged 115 financial charges yet to be announced.

Rooney has taken the reins at Power Tower, diving headfirst into the nation’s most pressing and troubling issues.

“This FFP investigation has been dragging on for years and years, with fans being left completely in the dark. So, if those running the game won’t get it sorted, we thought it was about time someone stood up on the side of supporters,” said Paddy Power about bringing in Coleen’s

“That’s why we’ve issued our biggest-ever Justice Refund, to give something back to those fans who have been waiting, and waiting, for any white smoke on the investigation to emerge from the Premier League.”

The seven-figure Justice Refund is almost double the largest amount Paddy Power has ever given back to punters. The previous highest amount came at the 2022 World Cup when Cristiano Ronaldo claimed a goal for Portugal that was officially given to Bruno Fernandes – only for Paddy to overrule and settle it as a goal and a shot on target.

Rooney brings a no-nonsense approach to problems blighting the public, such as whether nothing does, in fact, beat a Jet2 holiday, as well as Arsenal fans’ (latest) refereeing conspiracy theories.

She also sniffed out a phone call praising VAR from a ‘Mr Howard Wobb’ before going for the jugular – the big issue that has been dragging on for years and years.

With a knowing look to the camera, Coleen presented her findings on City’s FFP trial and delivered her verdict – that if the game’s authorities won’t sort it out, Paddy Power will.

“Fans invest so much into football, emotionally and financially, and sometimes it feels like they don’t get much back. This was a fun way to shine a light on that, whilst actually giving something back to the people who make the game what it is,” Rooney said.