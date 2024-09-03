Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation Launches “Frocktober” 2024 Via Silver Lining

The Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation has launched its annual ‘Frocktober’ fundraiser with a new look and feel. The campaign was created by Silver Lining, who won the creative pitch back in June. ‘

The refreshed campaign identity will run across street furniture, large format, workplace and shopping centre media, street posters, digital, social and press, supported by PR activations and a radio campaign.

“From grassroots beginnings, Frocktober has raised millions for ovarian cancer research. This year we decided it was time to more closely align this highly successful fundraiser with the OCRF brand and capitalise on its potential as a ‘movement’. Ovarian cancer is still the most lethal reproductive cancer, with a five-year survival rate that languishes below 50%. We say – frock that! The relaunch of Frocktober is an exciting new chapter. We hope this makeover of the campaign will encourage more people to ‘frock’, raise more money, and drive greater awareness for this important cause,” said Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation’s Avalee Weir, senior communications director.

“Frocktober has always had a cult following and after 17 years, it’s great to look at ways to broaden its appeal. This year the team have worked hard to democratise the frock, enabling more workplaces, groups and even men to participate. The generosity and support it receives from the media, ambassadors and Frockers is a testament to the passion Australians feel working toward a world without Ovarian Cancer,” said Jonny Clow, managing director of Silver Lining.

Credits:

Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation

Senior Communications Director: Avalee Weir

Communications and Engagement Lead: Jemma Gomularz

Communications Coordinator: Kate Grant

Digital Marketing Lead: Bernaba Balili

Creative: Silver Lining

Design: Aimee Alta

Photography: Danielle Castano

Photographer / Videographer: Ben Dowd

Digital Assistant: James Whiting

Stylist: Paul Versace

Hair & Make-up: Kate Radford

Talent: Amelia Higgs, Glenda Hill-Baulch, Robin Penty, Laura Hulley, Dr Amy Wilson

Kiara Perin, Lana Wilkinson.

PR: AMPR

Media partner: oOh Media

Digital Media: Misfit Digital

Website Development: Pixo