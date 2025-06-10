Our Watch & DDB Group Melbourne Target Consent Through Interactive Board Game

Preventing violence against women institute, Our Watch and DDB Group Melbourne have partnered to create ‘Comfort Zone’, an interactive board game that encourages young people to explore their personal boundaries and open up about emotional comfort, consent, and respect.

Because let’s face it… navigating boundaries when you’re an adolescent isn’t always easy. Between group chats, social media, and the pressure to fit in, speaking up about what doesn’t feel right can

be hard. Many young people ignore their instincts just to avoid looking uncool. From creating helpful phrases, to unearthing otherwise hidden scenarios, ‘Comfort Zone’ gives them the tools – and the space – to reflect, share, and feel more confident in drawing their own line.

DDB Group Melbourne led the campaign development, design and production of the physical game from the ground up, from the initial concept, to branding, game mechanics and packaging. The result is a tactile, conversation-first experience that feels more like a game night than a classroom lesson yet carries the weight of an important message.

The game’s mechanics are simple. Players simply pick a prompt card from the deck, move the slider to their level of comfort, and then reveal their answers to each other by sliding up the tab, prompting a surprise reaction that sparks honest, judgment-free conversations.

Beyond just existing IRL, ‘Comfort Zone’ has a digital and social life too, with a fully interactive TikTok filter and an online version of the game available to play anywhere. It’s also the centrepiece of a TikTok podcast-style series, where celebrities and creators play the game and open up in real time.

Each episode features a different pairing. From Heartbreak High co-stars Bryn Chapman Parish and Sherry-Lee Watson, to Adelaide Crows teammates Josh Rachele and Jake Soligo, and influencer couple Taz and Alessia (@tazandalessia). The result? A range of unscripted, authentic chats that show how different everyone’s comfort zone can be, and how valuable it is to talk about it.

#Boundaries #Relationship ♬ original sound – The Line @theline_au What do you do if your relationship feels uncomfortable? 🤔 Find your Comfort Zone with The Line [ Actors Bryn Chapman Parish and Sherry Lee Watson then AFL players Josh Rachele and Jake Soligo sit on a couch behind a board game called Comfort Zone. ] #TheLineComfortZone

“Healthy relationships start with healthy boundaries. By helping young people know what’s okay and not okay, they can enter relationships knowing where their ‘comfort zone’ is and what to do if something doesn’t feel right,” said Patty Kinnersly, Our Watch CEO.

“Campaigns like ‘The Line’, which explores what’s okay and what’s not when it comes to sex, dating and relationships, are a powerful way to engage young people and start important conversations— but they’re just one part of the bigger picture. Lasting change also depends on long-term approaches, including whole-of-school respectful relationships education in every Australian school.”

“Young people don’t want to be lectured, but they do want to talk,” added Giles Watson, DDB Group Melbourne executive creative director, Giles Watson. “Whilst disguised as a game, Comfort Zone is really a powerful tool designed to change behaviour.”

The long-term goal is to incorporate ‘Comfort Zone’ within education environments as a part of respectful relationships education, giving teachers a new tool to support open, honest dialogue in classrooms.

Credits:

Client: Our Watch

Creative agency: DDB Group Melbourne

Production: DDB Group, Melbourne’s Maker Studios & Whistle Design Group

Media agency: Atomic

Talent management: Mango Communications