Online Pet Marketplace Mad Paws Unleashes First Ever Above-The-Line Brand Campaign, Via Ouzo

Mad Paws has launched its first-ever above-the-line brand campaign, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and evolution as Australia’s largest online pet care marketplace.

The TVCs debuted yesterday and bring the brand’s creative vision to screens nationwide.

The campaign, produced in collaboration with creative agency, ouzo.studio, features three engaging creatives titled “Press Paws”. Aimed at cleverly highlighting how Mad Paws takes the chaos out of pet ownership, each commercial spotlights a specific service—Dog Walking, Pet Sitting, and their online pet healthcare offering, Mad Paws Pet Store.

Backed by investment from Seven West Media, this opportunity intends to see Mad Paws grow from an industry leader to a household name.

“We’ve been on an incredible journey over the past few years. And with this wide-reaching platform, we can now deliver our message to Aussie pet parents nationwide, setting us on a promising trajectory,” said Hammer. Our ‘Press Paws’ campaign is a celebration of the services our 50,000+ community offers and a testament to our commitment to making pet care easier and more accessible for every Australian.”

The launch of the TVCs marks the beginning of an integrated marketing push, with the same creative being rolled out across all of Mad Paws’ digital marketing channels.

“Our goal with this campaign is to raise awareness of the full suite of services Mad Paws offers, from pet sitting to pet medication and everything in between,” explained Sotirios Karras, brand and creative director.

“We’re excited to bring our brand promise to life and share our passion for pet care with a broader audience.”

Michael Beveridge from ouzo.studio said the agency was “…lucky as hell to be working with a client as fun as Mad Paws, who aren’t afraid to have a laugh and embrace the genuine quirks of owning a pet. This campaign celebrates that cheeky humour we all love, showing that pet parents can take the piss out of themselves while still being totally obsessed with their pets. Bravo Sotirios for leading the charge, and Karim and Justus for trusting the creatives to do what they do best.”

Beveridge added, “ouzo.studio loves an Easter egg as much as an April bunny – and we’ve thrown in the much-loved ‘We should get sushi, Carrol’ couple as a little treat for anyone that picks it. It’s a nod to the unexpected joys of being a Pet Owner and a testament to Mad Paws’ willingness to push boundaries and keep things FUN. We couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created together.”

Karras said ouzo.studio was the perfect fit.

“Their personality and flair for crafting a relatable message in a creative way is what drove our decision. We couldn’t be happier with the outcome! They understood our brand proposition, and it was such a smooth collaboration process, which we believe shines through in the final edits.”

In conjunction with the “Press Paws” campaign, Mad Paws is launching a social media-led initiative. Partnering with social agency, Jampacked, they’ve strategically tapped into an ever-popular content driver — people willingly sharing an abundance of content of their pets.

Titled “Australia’s Biggest Little Sh*t”, the campaign invites Pet Owners across the country to share photos, videos, and stories of their pets at their most mischievous moments. Participants will have the chance to win over $30,000 in prizes, as well as the opportunity for their naughty pet to star in a future ad campaign.

This dual-pronged approach not only aims to raise brand awareness but also fosters a deeper connection with their community, cleverly asking their social followers to get involved in the story-telling and celebrating the joy and humour of pet ownership. By engaging Pet Owners in a fun and relatable way, we reinforce Mad Paws’ position as the go-to solution for pet care services in Australia.

Campaign credits:

