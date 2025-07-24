One Green Bean Founder Kat Thomas To Exit After ‘Incredible Chapter’

Kat Thomas, the founder of the global creative communications agency One Green Bean, will leave the agency she set up in Sydney in 2007.

Thomas revealed that after 18 years at the helm of One Green Bean, she will “hand over the keys to One Green Bean later this year”.

“When you build a business, in my case two, and go on the journey of selling it to a network, it’s fair to say many founders move on pretty quickly. Not so in my case. I can honestly say it’s been an incredible chapter… several really, and I’ve loved it. Today we have strong teams on both continents and fantastic clients, so it feels like a good time to pass the baton into very capable hands,” she said.

“I’ll save my reminiscing and embarrassing photos for later. For now, a few quick thank yous which I’ll no doubt expand on down the track – to my OGB co-founder Anthony Freedman, I couldn’t be more proud of what we achieved together. To Havas and its UK chairman Mark Whelan for the wonderful years of partnership and to all our brave, ambitious, good humoured clients…who trusted me to launch everything from a doggy highchair to a jet pack powered pizza delivery.

“The biggest thank you goes to the Beans, past and present… for your energy, enthusiasm and passion for the craft. Proud that I’ll soon join the Old Bean alumni, what a superstar line up that includes. You know who you are. (Speaking of you lot, 10th birthday pavement beers will be early Sept. Keep in touch for details).”

One Green Bean is part of Havas, which acquired the business in 2011, and has offices in Sydney, London and Amsterdam. One Green Bean’s UK operations will continue to be led by managing director Richard Tompkins. It’s Australian business will be helmed by chief executive Amber Abbott, who was appointed recently. They will report to James Wright, group CEO Havas ANZ, global CEO Havas Red and global chair Havas PR Network.

Thomas is revered as a global leading light in creative communications and PR and has built an agency that won multiple awards in Australia, the Asia Pacific region and London.

One Green Bean became the first PR agency from APAC to win a Cannes Lion for PR and Thomas served as president of the PR Lions Jury in 2024.

The agency has worked with blue chip brands, including Meat & Livestock Australia, Toyota, Domino’s, Virgin, Tourism Australia, Reckitt, Vodafone and Hotels.com.

Several industry luminaries, including Thomas, Freedman and Ogilvy EMEA PR chief Matt Buchanan have held prominent roles at One Green Bean.

Havas UK chair and group chief creative officer Mark Whelan said: “In One Green Bean, Kat has built something very special – and leaves behind an agency and legacy to be proud of. I’d like to thank her for her hard work, camaraderie and occasional mischief over the years. She’s ensured the team is excited to move forward into the agency’s next chapter and I wish her all the very best for the future”.