Omnicom Media Gains VOD Visibility With Launch Of Adgile’s New Catalyst Product

Omnicom Media Group Australia (OMGA) has introduced third party quality assurance against every VOD campaign for all clients in an industry-first move.

OMGA is extending its commercial partnership with TV technology business Adgile, which already measures Total TV effectiveness to its new Catalyst product.

OMGA chief product officer, Alex Pacey (lead image), said Adgile’s capability to benchmark a wide range of metrics empowers clients to generate insights at an impression level addressing VOD quality issues immediately.

“The ongoing proliferation of consumer eyeballs onto all available screens is self-evident in Australia. Brand dollars are following. The mandate for Omnicom agencies is to ensure we can provide market leading, tech agnostic, transparent view of where those dollars are going and where the ads are appearing. The opportunity to bring Adgile tech and measurement capabilities within our existing agencies processes gives OMG clients a clear market advantage,” said Pacey.

“We expect to be able to maximise VOD outcomes and especially CTV by continuing to grow our understanding of rapidly evolving market dynamics and keep the brands we represent well ahead of their competition.”

OMD Australia national head of planning, Thad King, said the deal will arm OMGA clients with the best data and tools available ahead of a “transformative” year.

“The VOD opportunities opening up for advertisers will increase significantly in 2024 from the likes of Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Samsung Ads plus an explosion in FAST channels,” said King.

“With such fragmentation, it’s critical to have a universal video measurement platform that doesn’t just report reach and frequency, but also provides quality metrics on delivery effectiveness and viewer engagement.”

“The benefits to our clients will be huge, as we have already identified several significant optimisation opportunities that will improve clients VOD campaign delivery and effectiveness”.

Suncorp’s executive manager of media, Greg Kearney, said this will be invaluable as an OMGA client – particularly with brands transitioning budget from Linear TV to VOD.

“Linear TV has long been a brand-safe platform with premium quality content and a premium viewer experience. However, VOD is still in its relative infancy with ongoing questions regarding user experience,” said Kearney.

“In theory, we should be able to deliver an even better, more personalised ad experience in VOD than linear TV; currently, I’m not sure we’re doing that. The Adgile platform will allow us to address these challenges which will be of huge benefit to both advertisers and the networks, who are working hard to ensure they’re delivering first class viewing experience.”

Craig Service, chief customer officer for Adgile, commented, “Linear TV was built upon complete transparency that gave advertisers absolute confidence that their ads were going to reach the people they wanted to reach, in the shows they wanted to be seen in.”

“Our technology delivers advertisers the transparency they want, and the confidence they need, to invest further in VOD.”




