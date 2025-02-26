Olympics, Gen & Millennials Lead BVOD Growth

Australians consumed more than 15 billion minutes of broadcast content on average each week in 2024, according to new Virtual Australia (VOZ) data released by OzTAM.

The VOZ 2024 Total TV Viewing Summary has revealed Australians watched a whopping 15.704 billion minutes of content on average each week in 2024, with Broadcast Video on Demand (BVOD) accounting for 12 per cent of total network viewing, primarily via connected TVs.

Each week, seven in 10 Australians (72 per cent) were reached by broadcast TV or BVOD, VOZ data shows, with viewing exclusively to BVOD content adding more than 10 per cent reach on average.

Exclusive BVOD viewing accounted for 15 per cent of total TV content consumption in an average week in 2024.

Gen X and Millennials continue to lead the charge for BVOD consumption, with people under 55 making up half of the total BVOD viewership numbers last year.

Sports events, such as the 2024 Paris Olympics, held in July and August 2024, drove a surge in viewing, recording an average of 2.3 billion minutes of live BVOD viewing across the two weeks of the Olympics. The figures were more than 2.5 times the average weekly numbers across the previous four weeks.

The 2024 VOZ Total TV Viewing Summary provides key insights into Australian free-to-air Total TV consumption, unpacking the billions of minutes of broadcast content viewed across broadcast TV and BVOD each week.

Commenting on the report, OzTAM CEO, Karen Halligan, said: “Australians still have a huge appetite for broadcast content. BVOD and broadcast TV continues to reach a vast majority of the national population each week, with BVOD viewing particularly popular with under 55s. The report also demonstrates the strong growth of BVOD viewing, which is included in VOZ data to give the most accurate view of Total TV.

“The nation’s love affair with sport also continues – the viewership figures from last year’s Olympics show that global sporting events are a massive drawcard for Aussie viewers, driving a significant uptick in BVOD viewing in particular.”