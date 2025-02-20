Officeworks Expands Retail Media Play With In-Store Screen Network

Officeworks is expanding its retail media offering with the addition of digital screens in 170 of its stores nationally—with oOh!media’s reo retail media arm supplying the screens and behind-the-scenes tech.

The roll out follows a successful trial in key stores and builds on Officeworks’ successful retail media offering which already offers the opportunity for partners to access a range of owned and paid media advertising.

Officeworks’ screen network will display a combination of branded and supplier content on new state-of-the-art digital screens strategically positioned throughout the store for maximum visibility and impact.

Officeworks general manager of customer and online Jessica Richmond said the new in-store screens would further enhance Officeworks’ retail media offering and provide new ways to deliver value to customers and suppliers.

“Reflecting our commitment to making bigger things happen, this evolution of our retail media network will provide our customers with an improved in-store experience and give brand partners the opportunity to connect with them at scale. We’ve seen a strong response from supplier to our current retail media offering so we’re excited to now give them and new brand partners access to digital screens across our store network nationally,” Richmond said.

Neil Ackland, chief retail media Officer, oOh!, said: “Officeworks is an iconic and trusted brand, and this partnership highlights the strength of reo in enabling retailers to stand up a best-in-class screen network by tapping into the expertise of reo and oOh!. I’m delighted to be working with Officeworks to bring their strategic vision to life.”

Installation of in store screens is underway with the full expanded network available from March 2025.