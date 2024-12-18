Oblong & The Brahma Kumaris Create Ads That Calm People Down During The Most Stressful Time Of Year

Oblong, the new creative venture from award winning creative leader Justin Ruben, worked with the Brahma Kumaris, one of the world’s leading spiritual organisations to create a series of posters to help people feel a little calmer at the most stressful time of year, the holiday shopping period.

Working together with people inside the Brahma Kumaris, Oblong spoke to psychologists and experts in art therapy to make sure the posters, when viewed and read, gave people a sense of calm.

Data was then used in the media buying process to make sure the posters have been placed in areas where people needed them most and as they felt the most stressed, certain areas of the CBD, shopping precincts, shopping car parks and the middle of suburban shopping centres were chosen.

“We love the calming shapes created by Oblong and the way they can create a little light for people at this very stressful time,” said As Gabrielle Martin director, programs and events at Brahma Kumaris.

“I think we can all admit, this year has been difficult for a lot of people, with the cost of living crisis and various world events. Hopefully these posters can provide people with a little bit of calm, even when they’re running around the streets doing last minute Christmas shopping,” said Oblong CCO and founder Justin Ruben.

The Brahma Kumaris are also planning an event at the Sydney Opera House in April which they hope will bring even more lightness to people’s lives.

Credits

Client: The Brahma Kumari’s

Brahma Kumaris CEO: Charlie Hogg

Brahma Kumaris Director of programs and events: Gabrielle Martin

Agency: Oblong Creative

CCO/Founder: Justin Ruben

Creative Director: Justin Ruben

Creative Director: UNKL

Art Director: Pim van Nunen

Designer: Pim Van Nunen

Media: oOh!media

Senior Business Manager: Eloise Flores

Campaign executive: Isabella Persico