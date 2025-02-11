NRL 2025 Season Kicks Off With Indigenous Vs Maori Triple-Header On Nine

The 2025 footy season will explode to life with the Harvey Norman NRL Indigenous vs Maori All Stars on Saturday, February 15, on Channel 9 and 9Now.

A celebration of two of the richest cultures on earth will collide at CommBank Stadium, Sydney for the annual event, with three big fixtures kicking off from 4.30pm AEDT with Mixed Touch Football, followed by the Women’s All Stars and Men’s All Stars.

The 2025 NRL Indigenous All Stars will feature the freakishly fast Hamiso Tabui-Fidow, while the Maori All Stars will have more than a skip in their step with Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga joining their lineup.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Dolphins, Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos outside back Tabui-Fidow, who is proudly representing his Torres Strait Islander heritage for the Indigenous All Stars this week, said: “This is the most culturally significant week in the NRL season. It’s incredibly special for us to represent our people.

“This opportunity is an opportunity to learn more about ourselves and educate others. I can’t wait to get out on the field against the Maori All Stars, we’ll play our style of footy and put on a show to kick off the footy season.”

Nine’s Wide World of Sports will include expert commentary, in-depth analysis, ensuring that viewers don’t miss a moment of the action

Coverage is hosted by James Bracey and Danika Mason, with expert comments from Indigenous All Stars legend Johnathan Thurston, the Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns, premiership winning coach Phil Gould and international rugby league representatives Ruan Sims and Allana Ferguson. During the games sideline reporters Danika Mason and Marlee Silva are joined by commentators Mat Thompson and Brenton Speed.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Saturday, February 15

Mixed Touch Football

Sydney 4.30pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now

Brisbane 3.30pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now

Melbourne 4.30pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now

Adelaide 4.00pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now

Perth 1.30pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now

Women’s All Stars

Sydney 5.30pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now

Brisbane 4.30pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now

Melbourne 5.30pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now

Adelaide 5.00pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now

Perth 2.30pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now

Men’s All Stars

Sydney 7.30pm LIVE and FREE, Channel 9HD, stream free on 9Now

Brisbane 6.30pm on 9GemHD switching to Channel 9 at 7.00pm, stream on 9Now

Melbourne 7.30pm LIVE and FREE, Channel 9HD, stream free on 9Now

Adelaide 7.00pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now

Perth 4.30pm LIVE and FREE, 9GemHD, stream free on 9Now