NOVA Snares New Group Commercial Director Ashley Earnshaw From Nine

NOVA Entertainment has announced the appointment of Ashley Earnshaw to the role of group commercial director, bolstering the company’s commercial leadership team.

Earnshaw joins NOVA from his previous position as director of sales – total audio at Nine, bringing with him over twenty years of industry experience.

In this newly created role, Earnshaw will report into NOVA’s chief commercial officer, Nicole Bence and will lead NOVA’s agency teams across Sydney and Melbourne, whilst influencing strategy and execution of major initiatives across all markets. The role will also include national responsibilities for the broader sales team.

“Ashley’s appointment presents an exciting opportunity to lead our All-of-Audio transformation agenda,” said Bence.

“This role is a pivotal addition to the team that will ensure we meet the evolving needs of our customers. Ashley brings with him proven expertise and a deep understanding of the value in helping clients unlock growing audiences across audio. I’m confident he will play a vital role in driving the outcomes necessary for us to lead the market.”

Earnshaw will be responsible for driving continued momentum for NOVA Entertainment’s All-of-Audio offering, ensuring advertisers can access a market-leading standard of digital product, service and capability.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new leadership role. Nova is home to some of Australia’s most loved audio brands, with a clear and ambitious vision for the future,” said Earnshaw.

“The audio industry is at a dynamic inflection point, driven by compelling content, innovation and accelerating digital growth. Increasingly, advertisers want to know how to drive growth. Across Nova’s All-of-Audio, there’s an enviable array of market-leading solutions, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“I’m excited to work under Nicole’s leadership, form part of the commercial strategic direction and lead the agency teams in our largest markets.”

With over twenty years of extensive experience in the media industry, most recently as Director of Sales – Total Audio at Nine, Earnshaw has previously held senior leadership roles at Foxtel Media, Dentsu, Carat Australia and Essence MediaCom.

Earnshaw starts in October at NOVA Entertainment, based in Sydney.