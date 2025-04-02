NOVA Entertainment & Maybelline New York Partner To Spotlight Female Artists With Exclusive Red Room Series

NOVA Entertainment has announced a partnership with Maybelline New York to celebrate female artists through a series of exclusive Nova’s Red Room performances.

Kicking off the Nova’s Red Room Presented by Maybelline New York series is ARIA-nominated pop artist Kita Alexander, returning for her third Nova’s Red Room performance on Wednesday, 16 April at The Gallery at 238 Castlereagh St in Sydney.

“I’m so excited to be doing another Nova’s Red Room, and this time with Maybelline which makes it extra special. I’ve got some new songs which I’m excited to put in the set, so it’s going to be a fun night,” said Kita Alexander.

Fresh off supporting Dua Lipa on her Australian tour, Kita will perform an exclusive live set, giving fans the chance to experience her signature sound up close and intimately. This performance follows the success of her latest single, Press Pause, which has received widespread acclaim from industry professionals and fans.

“We’re excited to welcome Kita Alexander back to Nova’s Red Room, as we partner with Maybelline New York for not just one, but a series of Nova’s Red Room events. This partnership allows us to offer a unique experience for our audience, highlight Australian female artists and demonstrate the commercial strength of the Nova’s Red Room brand, setting the stage for more great performances to come,” said Brendan Taylor, Nova Network’s group program director.

As part of this partnership, lucky attendees will have access to Maybelline New York product and an entire level of Maybelline New York activations, making the night an immersive fusion of music and beauty. This collaboration celebrates confidence, creativity and self-expression, ensuring fans walk away feeling as inspired as they are entertained.

“Music is integral to the Maybelline New York brand, and our partnership with Nova’s Red Room is a natural extension of that connection. We believe that makeup, like music, can be a powerful tool for self-expression and confidence, and we’re thrilled to support Australian female music artists like Kita Alexander; an ongoing brand partner who embodies this essence,” said Melanie Bower, Maybelline New York ANZ marketing director.

Kita Alexander has firmly established herself as one of Australia’s most exciting voices. Following her Young In Love national tour, Kita has received widespread praise from publications including Rolling Stone, NME, and Marie Claire for her heartfelt songwriting and soaring pop melodies. With over 285 million global streams, multiple ARIA Platinum and Gold singles and a dedicated fanbase, Kita’s star continues to rise.

“Nova’s Red Room is the perfect platform to bring the essence of an iconic brand like Maybelline New York to life. Women have made this brand central to millions of unforgettable experiences already. We’re proud Maybelline has trusted us to help return the favour,” said Steph Loupelis, NOVA Entertainment’s group head of partnerships, CREATE.

“More than just makeup, more than just music, this series is a celebration of creativity and connection. And on that front, brands won’t find a live platform that performs better than Nova’s Red Room”.