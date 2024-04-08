Not As Simple As Slapping A Logo On A Jersey: Why Simply Partnering With A Team Isn’t Enough

Not As Simple As Slapping A Logo On A Jersey: Why Simply Partnering With A Team Isn’t Enough
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



So many brands make the mistake of simply partnering with a sporting team or sportsperson and letting the work stop there. In the process, these brands ultimately ignore the wealth of opportunities that arise when thinking more broadly about how a mutual relationship can benefit both parties.

Put simply, you can’t put all your eggs in one basket. Too many brands make the mistake of putting their total investment into naming rights and not covering other branches, leaving no funds to amplify or support that investment. It’s not enough to have your name associated with an event or code; more commitment is required.

Speaking with B&T earlier this year, Chris Colter, chief strategy and product officer at Initiative, who was instrumental in the B&T Award-winning cricket cover campaign, said that “too many brands invest millions in sporting sponsorships to simply surround the experience and hope the halo delivers for them. Brands that go beyond this to actively contribute to the experience in a way that’s distinctively ownable to them achieve disproportionate returns”.

One brand that knows a thing or two about connecting with different teams and sportspeople across different channels and outlets globally is Crypto.com. According to Crypto.com CMO Steven Kalifowitz, the brand works to have a “true partnership” that isn’t just about branding and advertising but about helping to innovate and grow brand presence both for Crypto.com and its partners.

“For example, Australia is a key growth market and leader in cryptocurrency adoption; why wouldn’t we foster a partnership with the country’s biggest sport, AFL, and facilitate fan competitions and activations but at the same time support the league to engage with their fan base? So we will continue to invest in strategic brand partnerships to support the pursuit of our vision – which is crypto in every wallet,” he said.

Crypto.com’s journey into the sporting world started with a massive investment into one of the fastest-growing global sports, Formula 1. Seeing the remarkable impact that this connection had, the cryptocurrency exchange company became the first title partner of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. Continuing on this trajectory, the brand signed a multi-year deal with the UFC, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Philadelphia 76ers, the AFL and AFLW, Adelaide Crows, Fremantle Dockers, Richmond Tigers and Gold Coast Suns, to name a few.

UFC Fight Kit

Perhaps the crowning jewel in Crypto.com’s partnership portfolio is its connection with the former Staples Centre. “Another signature moment came with the opportunity through AEG, owners of the formerly named
Staples Center, reaching out to us directly. Our newly established reputation preceded us, and as a result,
we were able to close a 20-year deal to rename the world’s most iconic (and busy) venue, Crypto.com
Arena, home to the Grammy Awards, Lakers, Kings, and Clippers,” said Kalifowitz.

Crypto.com arena

However, the success of a brand’s endeavour in the sporting world comes down to much more than just slapping a logo on a jersey or buying the naming rights to a stadium. Crypto.com works with its sporting partners on content creation and strategy to bring customers dynamic and engaging experiences.

“We have just announced a Crypto.com Pay integration at Adelaide Oval, home of the Adelaide Crows. Various food and drink outlets inside the venue can now accept payments from customers using their Crypto.com App. We are a major partner of the Crows and, of course, the AFL, so to be able to do something like this is incredibly exciting; it not only advances payment technology at the Oval but encourages fans to interact with our app in a way that allows them to pay for everyday goods and services. It is also extremely scalable technology so we see a lot of promise for future integrations like this,” said Kalifowitz.

AFL executive general manager customer and commercial Kylie Rogers and Crypto.com general manager Asia & Pacific, Karl Mohan. Picture: Jonathan Di Maggio

“We’ve been around now for almost eight years, and Crypto.com’s continued growth – particularly over
the last three years – can be attributed in a major part to our brand awareness campaigns and also our
very important strategic partnerships. I believe these have fundamentally changed the trajectory of our
company and our industry”.

Selecting sports teams or professionals is not always an easy task for brands, and there is genuinely no one-size-fits-all approach that a brand can adopt to establish the best relationships. The reality is that different brands need and want different things in a sports partnership. For Kalifowitz, the key is being present over a more extended period so that fans associate Crypto.com with its affiliated teams, recognising the brand in an integrated way. “We’re in our third season with a lot of teams now, and we’re part of the fabric,” he said.

Reputationally, large-scale global events can be huge for brands. The FIFA World Cup in 2022 did wonders for Crypto.com, coming at a time when the industry was taking a significant hit. “Being there and sponsoring the World Cup showed Crypto.com had staying power and solidity. It helped us build trust, and we reaped the benefits with site traffic increasing pre, post, and during the tournament,” Kalifowitz said.

“Initially, our strategy was about introducing who we were at a time when no one knew who we were and
based on our research, it’s worked very well, so we’re now capitalising on that,” he said.

Check out B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series for all the latest news from the sports partnership world here.




Please login with linkedin to comment

AFL Crypto.com Sports Sponsorship

Latest News

Chinese Automaker JAC Motors Appoints We Are Different For Earned, Social & Influencer Work
  • Advertising

Chinese Automaker JAC Motors Appoints We Are Different For Earned, Social & Influencer Work

JAC Motors has appointed earned-first creative agency, We Are Different, as its exclusive earned, social and influencer agency partner in Australia. The appointment follows a competitive pitch process with Different awarded for its earned-first creative thinking and ability to deliver integrated work across trusted reach channels. Different is tasked with introducing the auto brand to […]

Image lead story +61 Launches First Work Spruiking Telstra’s Satellite Home Internet
  • Campaigns

+61 Launches First Work Spruiking Telstra’s Satellite Home Internet

Telstra‘s new bespoke agency, +61 — comprised of OMD, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and TBWA — has launched its first work, talking up the telco’s home internet. On the first project for +61 and Telstra, the team paired photographer Kander with renowned character designers Odd Studio. The Australian prosthetic specialists, whose experience on films like […]

How To Launch A Nameless Car – KIA & Innocean Drive Off With B&T’s Campaign Of The Month
  • Campaigns

How To Launch A Nameless Car – KIA & Innocean Drive Off With B&T’s Campaign Of The Month

KIA’s star-studded campaign for its as-yet-unnamed ute, created by Innocean, has driven off with B&T‘s Campaign of the Month award for March 2024. The ad featured a list of sporting legends including Ash Barty, Damien Oliver, Buddy Franklin and Dulan Alcott bickering in a pub over what to call the ute. The spot, which KIA’s […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
John Phung Joins G-Squared From AKQA
  • Advertising

John Phung Joins G-Squared From AKQA

Digital consultancy G Squared has appointed former senior AKQA, Digitas and Dentsu data strategy specialist John Phung (lead image) as head of data and analytics. In the newly created role, Phung will lead G Squared’s data analysis and reporting capabilities in paid media, SEO, and web. He will work closely with its consultants to provide […]

Ogilvy Melbourne Snares Chris Andrews From Special
  • Advertising

Ogilvy Melbourne Snares Chris Andrews From Special

Ogilvy Melbourne has snagged the talents of multi-award-winning creative Chris Andrews, who joins the agency immediately as group creative director. Lead image: Chris Andrews (L) with Ogilvy Melbourne ECD Hilary Badger. Andrews, who most recently worked at Special, has a strong reputation as a highly credentialed and craft-oriented leader. He also brings broad experience gained […]

Aussies 0-100 Celebrate Bonds In Latest Campaign Via Special Group
  • Campaigns

Aussies 0-100 Celebrate Bonds In Latest Campaign Via Special Group

Bonds has launched a new brand platform, “As worn by us” capturing the extent to which everyday Aussies engage with the Bonds brand. Look down, look in your top drawer, and you’ll probably find at least one piece of Bonds wear. For so many of us, Bonds is what we wear throughout our life. To […]

Medium Rare & PHAR Partnerships Join Forces For New Commercial Sponsorship Brand, 17Hands
  • Marketing

Medium Rare & PHAR Partnerships Join Forces For New Commercial Sponsorship Brand, 17Hands

Medium Rare Content Agency has announced it has joined forces with commercial sponsorship specialists PHAR Partnerships to launch a new commercial sponsorship brand, 17Hands. 17Hands combines Medium Rare Content Agency’s expertise in creating brand stories and commercialising content with PHAR’s global footprint and proven ability to maximise sponsorship opportunities. Head of 17Hands at Medium Rare […]

Claxon Embarks On Growth Journey With Acquisition Of Gold Coast Based Agency
  • Advertising

Claxon Embarks On Growth Journey With Acquisition Of Gold Coast Based Agency

Independent growth agency Claxon has announced the acquisition of Gold Coast creative agency Embark. The acquisition is Claxon’s second in 14 months and will further deepen its existing creative capability. Lead image: L-R: Phil Coulson, James Coulson (Embark), Daniel Willis, Danny Molyneux (Claxon) Daniel Willis, Founder and CEO of Claxon, said acquisition remains a focus, especially […]

Honesty And Transparency Among #1 Traits For Content Creators Snapchat & MAGNA Media Trials Report Reveals
  • Marketing

Honesty And Transparency Among #1 Traits For Content Creators Snapchat & MAGNA Media Trials Report Reveals

With media spend on the global influencer market expected to approach $6 billion in 2024, a new research report released by Snapchat and MAGNA Media Trials has revealed how content creators and brand-sponsored content could push the industry even further. The robust study called “Unleashing Influence: A Marketer’s Guide to Influencer Success” explored users’ perceptions […]

‘It Could Save Your Life’: ARN, SCA, Nine & Nova Issue Joint Statement To Senate On Radio Prominence In Cars & Smart Speakers
  • Media

‘It Could Save Your Life’: ARN, SCA, Nine & Nova Issue Joint Statement To Senate On Radio Prominence In Cars & Smart Speakers

ARN chief executive Ciaran Davis, Nine Radio managing director Tom Malone, NOVA Entertainment chief executive Peter Charlton and SCA chief executive John Kelly have issued a joint statement to the Senate Inquiry into the Communications Legislation Amendment (Prominence and Anti-siphoning) Bill 2023 calling for radio to be given prominence for smart speakers and in connected cars […]

The ‘Golden Rule’ To Navigating Customer Loyalty
  • Partner Content

The ‘Golden Rule’ To Navigating Customer Loyalty

In this op-ed, Sarah Jarvis (lead image), communications and propositions director at Eagle Eye, explains the golden rule for managing customer loyalty – being a good person! In the hustle and bustle of the business world, it’s easy to compartmentalise life and work, seeing them as separate entities governed by different rules. But what if […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Ahoy There! Wiggles Announces Nostalgic Partnership With Bonds
  • Campaigns

Ahoy There! Wiggles Announces Nostalgic Partnership With Bonds

Get your fruit salads ready as Bonds has teamed up with The Wiggles for their first-ever children’s clothing collection! The new range features the mash-up of two Aussie icons who’ve travelled near and far for happy outfitting for your tiny potatoes and mini dinosaurs. The brand has brought together nostalgic, much-loved characters, both old and […]