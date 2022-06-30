Nine’s Big Dog Mike Sneesby Announces EOFY2022 Bonuses For Permanent Staff

Nine’s had a pretty strong year this year, thank you Married At First Sight. But nothing brings that home more than a bonus.

In an email to staff, Sneesby (main photo) made the announcement and said: “The strength of our business and our financial performance has come from great achievements across every part of our company, and you’ve all played your part in that.

“In recognising what we have achieved this financial year, I’m pleased to announce that a ‘Recognition Bonus’ of $1750 will be paid to all permanent employees who joined Nine before 1 April 2022, and who don’t already participate in other company incentive plans.”

The Nine Groups last reported figures for the six months to 31 December 2022 revealed that Nine brought in a net profit of $213 million and yes, that is after tax. In terms of revenue, the network brought in $1.3 billion.

So, it’s time to celebrate.