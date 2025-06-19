Nine Radio Snares Amanda Unwin For Sydney Director Role

Nine Radio has announced the appointment of Amanda Unwin as Sydney director for Nine audio sales, effective July 1. This strategic hire underscores Nine’s significant investment in the audio landscape.

Unwin brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for audio to her new role, where she will report directly to Brian Gallagher, Nine’s commercial director – audio. Her appointment is pivotal in supporting the change management of Nine audio’s new sales structure and driving growth for Nine’s audio portfolio.

“As we transition Nine audio sales to a new model, I’m excited that we have been able to attract talent of Amanda’s calibre and experience in audio,” said Gallagher. “She will provide our excellent Sydney team with the leadership they need to thrive in the new structure. Amanda is extremely well respected in the Sydney advertising market and we expect her to make a big impact on her return.”

With a career spanning over 12 years in Sydney with Southern Cross Austereo (SCA), and most recently as head of sales for SCA Perth, Unwin has a proven track record of driving success in the audio sector. She has worked with Australia’s top advertisers, including Telstra, McDonald’s, the Federal Government, Woolworths, and Harvey Norman, demonstrating her ability to forge deep brand connections and exceed client expectations.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the Sydney market and once again working under Brian’s leadership,” said Unwin. “His clear vision for Nine’s Audio Sales comes at a pivotal time for our industry, and I’m energised by the opportunity to contribute to such a defining chapter.”

“It’s a privilege to keep championing a channel I’m deeply passionate about, and I’m especially looking forward to exploring a new format to drive meaningful growth for our partners. I can’t wait to reconnect with the brilliant minds across Sydney.”

Unwin’s expertise and dedication to people leadership, fostering teams to reach their highest professional potential, align with Nine’s collaborative sales culture. Her problem-solving abilities and unwavering drive will be instrumental in delivering exceptional service to Nine’s clients.

This strategic move reinforces Nine’s total audio approach, which forms an integral part of Nine’s overall sales strategy and unrivalled commercial offering across Total TV, Total Publishing, and Total Audio. This integrated approach ensures clients can reach the widest and most diverse audiences in Australia, playing to Nine’s strengths of scale and reach across platforms. It also provides greater capability to unlock more advertising opportunities in what talk radio does best—live, local, and deeper brand connections with listeners.

The refreshed audio sales teams will further enhance Nine’s capability to deliver campaigns that suit clients big or small, national or local, helping them engage and grow connections with audiences.

Whether a multi-platform campaign or more local, immediate, and radio-specific initiatives, this structure offers the best of both worlds for brands looking to leverage the power of audio.