News Australia Teams Up With AFLW To Launch wX: A Reimagining Of The Iconic mX Publication

News Australia and the NAB AFLW have joined forces to launch wX – a reimagining of the iconic mX publication – as part of the AFLW’s milestone 10th season celebrations.

Spanning 10 editions throughout the season, wX will bring fans closer to the game through compelling storytelling, in-depth player profiles, and behind-the-scenes moments that capture the spirit of the AFLW.

With more than 60,000 copies distributed each round, wX will reach fans at matches, local cafes, newsagents and metro stations across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

AFL general manager customer and marketing, Amanda Romeo said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the 10th season of the NAB AFLW Competition and bring wX to fans and new audiences across the season. With its perfect mix of sport, community and culture, wX has something for everyone.”

Each of the 10 wX editions will showcase rich storytelling that honours the competition’s achievements, the impact on local fans and communities and showcase the unique AFLW experience.

Fans will enjoy a front-row seat to the game’s biggest names and its rising stars, with player profiles that go beyond the scoreboard. Readers will also meet the local community heroes who champion women’s football and learn about game day activities including live entertainment, kick to kick sessions, player meet-and-greets and interactive experiences.

News Australia head of commercial content news sport and prestige networks, Jess Montague said: “These special editions reflect the unique spirit of AFLW, where sport meets lifestyle, culture and community. Through powerful storytelling and national distribution, we’re proud to elevate the players, the fans and the local heroes who make this game what it is and offer brands new ways to connect with this vibrant audience.”

The wX initiative is a collaboration between News Australia, the AFLW and Drum, PHD. general manager PHD, Kathryn Weatherlake said: “PHD is excited to partner with the AFLW and News Australia on this milestone campaign. By connecting audiences through inspiring stories, exclusive player access, and nationwide distribution, we hope to capture the passion of the past 10 seasons and build excitement for the next chapter of women’s football.”

The inaugural issue launches today as the season gets underway with Carlton taking on Collingwood at IKON Park in Melbourne, followed by the West Coast Eagles hosting the Gold Coast SUNS at Mineral Resources Park in Perth.

