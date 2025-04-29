“Never Stop Learning”: Foxtel Group’s Anitha Palakurthi On The Key To Success In Tech

The tech industry has always moved at a rapid pace and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. That’s something Anitha Palakurthi, principal software engineer at the Foxtel Group and a finalist in the Engineering category at the 2025 Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian, knows better than most.

Her advice? Never stop learning. Success in the tech field is not a destination but an ongoing journey.

Palakurthi started her career in 2006 as a junior developer at Verizon India. In 2011, she relocated to Australia and spent five years working at a corporate travel company. In 2016, Palakurthi joined Foxtel as a mid-level Java developer, a step she described as “pivotal” in her career. Three years later, she took on a technical lead role at a finance company, followed by a year and a half supporting a government agency in a similar capacity. In 2022, Palakurthi returned to Foxtel, this time stepping into the role of principal engineer.

Following the awards, B&T caught up with Palakurthi to learn more about her journey to leadership in tech.

B&T: You’ve led the development of some important pieces of technology for Foxtel. Which are you particularly proud of and why?

Anitha Palakurthi: I led the development and optimisation of the edge service for video playback, a critical system that processes millions of daily requests and powers core business functions. This system guarantees seamless content delivery, minimises latency and enhances streaming quality, all of which directly contribute to improved customer retention and engagement. I also implemented advertising integration solutions across OTT platforms, driving a significant increase in advertising revenue. Additionally, I successfully managed the migration of legacy systems to Kubernetes, which reduced operational costs and enhanced system availability.

B&T: You lead a team of 20 engineers and mentor young women in the Women in Tech mentorship program. How would you describe your leadership style, and have any particular previous leaders informed this?

AP: I would describe my leadership style as empathetic, empowering, and outcome-oriented. Leading a team of engineers means balancing strong technical execution with ongoing personal and professional growth. I focus on fostering a culture of trust, accountability and continuous learning. Being approachable and transparent is important to me—I want every team member to feel heard, valued and aligned around clear goals and expectations. I’ve been fortunate to have exceptional leaders who have shaped my journey and I’m committed to paying that forward by creating the same kind of support and inspiration for my team.

B&T: Why are you choosing to mentor other young women in the sector?

AP: Mentoring young women in tech is deeply personal to me. Early in my career, I often felt out of place, and it was the guidance of supportive mentors that helped me grow and gain confidence. Now, I want to pay that forward. I aim to help others navigate challenges, find their voice, and feel a sense of belonging in the industry. It’s incredibly rewarding to watch them grow—and I often find myself learning from them too. It’s a meaningful way to give back and help shape a more inclusive future in tech.

B&T: What advice would you give to young looking to enter the technology sector?

AP: If you’re looking to enter the tech sector, start by building a solid foundation in programming or areas that excite you. Keep a curious mindset and never stop learning—tech evolves fast! Get hands-on experience through internships or projects, and develop both your technical and soft skills, like communication and teamwork. Network with others, seek out mentors, and embrace every opportunity, even entry-level roles. Stay flexible and open to new challenges and remember, failure is just part of the journey. With persistence, a strong portfolio, and a passion for growth, you’ll find your way to success.

B&T: Why did you choose to enter the Women Leading Tech Awards?

AP: That’s a great question! To be honest, entering the Women Leading Tech Awards wasn’t even on my radar. I’ve always just focused on doing the work I’m passionate about and supporting my team the best I can. So when my manager and a colleague recognised that and nominated me, I was genuinely touched. It meant a lot to know that the work I’ve been doing quietly behind the scenes was seen and appreciated. Being shortlisted as a finalist is truly a dream come true—an incredibly humbling moment that I’ll never forget.