Netball World Cup 2027 Appoints FutureBrand & Octagon To Build Brand Strategy, Identity & Experience

The Netball World Cup, the pinnacle of international competitive netball, will return to Australian shores in August 2027, with Sydney set to host the world’s top 16 nations.

With a bold ambition to deliver the most impactful, culturally resonant and commercially successful tournament in the event’s history, Netball Australia and the local organising committee have appointed FutureBrand and Octagon to craft the brand strategy, identity and fan experience that will set the stage for Sydney 2027 — and its lasting legacy.

Head of marketing for Netball Australia, Hannah Warren, said: “Netball has long been a powerhouse participation sport in Australia, but it also holds a unique position as one of the few truly female-led, elite international sports. Sydney 2027 will be a celebration of women’s sport at its fiercest and most unapologetic — and with FutureBrand and Octagon’s expertise, we’re ready to deliver a tournament experience that breaks new ground for netball globally.”

Appointed via a competitive tender, FutureBrand and Octagon’s remit includes developing a comprehensive brand strategy and identity for the Netball World Cup 2027 that will shape how the tournament connects with fans, athletes, partners and media across every touchpoint, both in-stadium and around the world.

Kim Anderson, managing director of Octagon, said: “We’re in the middle of a defining era for women’s sport. One where athletes, audiences and brands are demanding more distinctive, culture-driving experiences. At Octagon, we’ve been proud to help lead that evolution, and we’re thrilled to partner with World Netball and Netball Australia to deliver a tournament platform that will amplify the power of women’s sport globally. Sydney 2027 represents an extraordinary opportunity to create not just a memorable World Cup, but a cultural moment for netball and for Australian sport.”

FutureBrand’s CEO in Australia, Rich Curtis, added: “Sport is the ultimate entertainment, and it’s inspiring to be able to shape the brand strategy, identity and experience for the 2027 Netball World Cup. More than any other entertainment experience, sport creates moments that become memories, and we’re excited to be expanding the growth and legacy of netball in Australia and around the world.”

The 2027 Netball World Cup’s partnership with FutureBrand and Octagon is effective immediately.