Nescafé Call On Internet Sensation Zach King To Promote The Brand’s Latest Cold Coffee Range

Nescafé has announced its first global influencer partnership with renowned digital magician and filmmaker, Zach King.

This collaboration is set to help Nescafé reach a broader and younger audience of coffee lovers, elevating coffee concentrates into the world of digital storytelling.

Zach King, the digital wizard

Zach King, from California, USA, has an impressive following of over 185 million fans and holds the Guinness World Record for the most viewed video on TikTok with 2.2 billion views. He ranked number four in the top 10 most watched TikTok videos in 2024.

His unique ability to entertain and engage resonates perfectly with the Nescafé vision – to authentically connect younger audiences to coffee through storytelling and innovative content.

“I’ve always loved turning everyday things into something unexpected,” said King. “This partnership with Nescafé has been all about having fun, getting creative, and showing how even your afternoon coffee can have a twist of magic.”

Hacking Nescafé with Zach King

At the heart of this partnership is the new ‘Nescafé Espresso Concentrate’, the brand’s latest cold coffee range designed for at home consumption.

The synergy between Nescafé’s expertise and Zach King’s creative digital storytelling promises to create a captivating narrative for coffee lovers everywhere.

“Zach King’s fan base is young and diverse, mirroring the spirit of our newly launched Nescafé Espresso Concentrate cold coffee,” said David Rennie, executive vice-president and head of strategic business units and marketing and sales, Nestlé.

“We are excited to bring Zach into the Nescafé universe, providing a fantastic platform for our cold coffee hacks. Together, we will create magical moments that resonate with our consumers.”

The partnership includes a series of creative digital assets, including TV advertising, exclusive social media videos and behind-the-scenes content. The partnership will launch first in the US and the UK and will expand globally throughout the year.