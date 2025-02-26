MYOB Tells Sole Operators ‘Do Less Work Work’ With Comedian Tom Cashman In New Multi-Agency Work

MYOB has launched its new Solo by MYOB app to help sole operators escape the burden of work-related admin with launch activity developed via M&C Saatchi Group, iProspect, Sparro, Dentsu and MYOB’s in house agency.

M&C Saatchi’s ‘NMBL’ integrated agency model led the brand creation, PR and a high-impact launch campaign featuring comedian Tom Cashman. The digital-first brand was developed specifically for the app, combining intuitive UI design and motion behaviours that give a sense of forward momentum, making it easy for sole traders to ‘unlock’ admin and get back to doing what they love.

The campaign then introduces the ‘Do Less Work Work’ platform, playfully highlighting the difference between the work sole operators love, and the tedious ‘work work’ that holds them back. The phrase was first introduced on social media by Tom Cashman, and then activated amongst other sole operator influencers, before rolling out across film, out-of-home, stadium signage, radio, social, and digital channels.

Meanwhile an earned-led national study of over 1,000 sole operators revealed the hidden costs of working solo, with 77 per cent reporting feelings of loneliness or isolation and more than half stating that administrative burdens leave them with less time for relationships or self-care. The research findings, amplified through earned media, reached an audience of 2.3 million.

Gab McKenzie, GM, brand and marketing at MYOB, said “With the launch of MYOB’s first product for sole operators, we had a unique opportunity. Our work needed to challenge existing perceptions of our brand and connect with a new audience who may never have considered us before. The launch of Solo by MYOB presented a substantial opportunity to appeal to this audience with a product designed specifically for their needs. I’m proud that we’ve delivered a campaign that is fresh and distinctive, and that has opened up a new conversation with sole operators, who are a vital part of the Australian business ecosystem”.

Scott Dettrick, national ECD at M&C Saatchi, said: “Building this brand from the ground up and seeing it come to life through a fully integrated launch campaign has been an incredible opportunity for the NMBL team. Sole operators too often get buried in the ‘work work’ and the Solo by MYOB app offers real relief from that admin. We took a culture-first approach by partnering with Tom Cashman, not just as talent in the films but as an influencer. His signature comedic style was the perfect way to spark conversation on social media. Every element of the campaign from film and outdoor, to radio and social is bespoke to the media to bring the ‘Do Less Work Work’ message to life in the most engaging way.”

The campaign was launched through a strategic integrated media buy via iProspect, supported by Social, Display, Online Video and Search via Sparro by Brainlabs, and Influencer Marketing from Dentsu Creative.

