MSQ Rules Out Acquisition Of Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital

The London headquartered MSQ has denied that it intends to buy Sir Martin Sorrell’s holding company S4 Capital.

MSQ, a marketing, communications and media holding company that has 1,850 staff globally, released a statement denying reports that it was looking to acquire S4 Capital,

“MSQ has been surprised by the speculation and recent announcement regarding a potential merger of the MSQ and S4 Capital businesses by way of a potential acquisition of MSQ by S4 Capital,” MSQ said in a statement.

Earlier this week, S4 Capital said it was at a “very preliminary stage” in discussions with MSQ Partners about a “possible combination” between the companies.

MSQ said negotiations might have taken place between representatives of its majority owner One Equity and S4 Capita, ,but neither One Equity nor MSQ intend to pursue discussion.

MSQ has 13 agencies including Smarts, Walk In Media, Elmwood, SPCSHP and MSQ Sports & Entertainment.

In March last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Sir Martin had declined offers from Stagwell. New Mountain Capital, another American private equity firm, was also said at the time to have held talks about buying parts or all of S4.