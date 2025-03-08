More Than A Milestone: The Business Impact Of Female Leadership

In this exclusive piece on International Women’s Day, Kathryn Illy, GM of consumer marketing at Destination NSW and Clare Pickens, CEO of Leo Australia, reflect on the importance of female leadership in business – and its transformative effects for teams and bottom lines alike.

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, female leadership is not just an achievement but a transformative force in business. It’s about influence, vision, and creating inclusive, high-performing teams. Female leaders have long faced structural barriers, but their impact extends far beyond individual success. They reshape industries, fuel innovation, and foster the kind of workplaces that drive sustainable business success.

In Australia, women hold 57 per cent of positions among advertising and marketing professionals. However, this representation diminishes at higher levels; for instance, in the advertising sector, only 24 per cent of CEO or equivalent roles are held by women. And, in Australia, women hold only 9 per cent of CEO positions in ASX300 companies.

Women Drive Business Performance

However, the conversation about female leadership must move beyond mere representation. We should focus on how women leaders revolutionise industries from within. Research shows that companies with diverse leadership outperform competitors, with McKinsey reporting that organisations in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams were 39 per cent more likely to experience above-average profitability. Yet many industries remain dominated by male executives.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure marketing is seen as a commercial growth driver, not just a storytelling function. When marketing is positioned as central to business profitability, we create stronger businesses that reflect and serve diverse markets more effectively. Our mission extends beyond personal milestones; we want to demonstrate that female leadership is a catalyst for business success.

Illy: “Marketing has long been seen as a support role rather than a driver of business growth. My own leadership challenges such perceptions. By fostering a collaborative environment, I leverage customer insights to drive long-term brand growth and deliver commercial impact. It’s clear that under female leadership, not only can we elevate brands, but there are also measurable impacts, such as growth in the visitor economy, in my case. This proves the economic value of female-led strategies.”

Pickens: “In advertising, creativity and leadership must go hand in hand. Diversity of thought is what makes campaigns, teams, and businesses thrive. At Leo Australia, I’ve led with an approach that values collaboration and decisiveness, empathy and high standards, and shared vision and accountability. Female leadership is not only about soft skills but marrying these with strong performance. The proof? Since embracing this approach, we’ve seen not just cultural revitalisation but also significant business success.”

A Leadership Style That Sets Women Apart

Some studies suggest women often lead with a more empathetic and inclusive leadership style, characterised by mentorship, inclusivity, and a long-term vision. This can be transformational.

Illy: “The responsibility of leadership isn’t just about business outcomes; it’s about fostering the next generation of talent. That’s why mentorship is a cornerstone of how I lead. Whether through my work with the Australian Marketing Institute or the UTS School of Communications Advisory Board, my goal is to create opportunities, to give back to our industry and help the next generation focus on a growth mindset, for themselves and their organisations.”

Pickens: “True leadership isn’t about hierarchy; it’s about empowerment. Some of the most impactful moments in my career have come from mentoring young talent through programs like Assisterhood, the leading industry mentorship program for underrepresented communications professionals across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. When we uplift others, we don’t just create better teams—we create lasting change.”

Breaking the Last Ceiling: What Needs to Change

Despite progress, the reality remains stark: as women climb the corporate ladder, their representation diminishes. Structural barriers persist, from biases in recruitment and promotion to outdated expectations around leadership styles. Too often, women are propelled into leadership roles without the policies and infrastructure set up to support them. Policy matters. Flexible work arrangements, equitable parental leave, and targeted sponsorship programs are not ‘nice to haves’—they’re business imperatives.

Illy: “Promoting women into leadership isn’t enough—we need systemic shifts in how leadership is evaluated. Women shouldn’t have to prove themselves ten times over to be seen as competent. We need to challenge outdated performance metrics that undervalue strategic, long-term thinking and overemphasise short-term, risk-averse decision-making.”

Pickens: “We need to stop treating gender diversity as a ‘women’s issue.’ It’s a business issue. Companies prioritising diverse leadership aren’t just more ethical; they’re more profitable, innovative, and future-proof. That’s the real conversation we need to have.”

The Future: Beyond Gender, Toward Actionable Change

International Women’s Day should not just be a day of recognition—it should be a catalyst for tangible action. Female leadership is not about tokenism, nor should it be reduced to an annual celebration. It’s about shaping business culture in a way that ensures leadership reflects the world it serves.

Our collective challenge is to ensure that female leadership is embraced across organisational structures, growth opportunities, and business strategies. That means rethinking leadership evaluation, amplifying the voices of women at every level, and ensuring policies reflect the aspirations we all claim to hold. Leadership should be measured by impact, not by legacy perceptions of authority.

This change will not happen passively. Businesses must commit to transparent gender diversity benchmarks, actively review hiring and promotion strategies, and create sponsorship pathways that elevate women into leadership roles—not just guide them. Industry leaders must take responsibility for shaping inclusive workplaces where future leaders can thrive. For us, this work doesn’t stop with this conversation—it continues through mentorship, policy advocacy, and championing the next generation of women leaders in business.