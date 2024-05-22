Mission Australia Joins Cannes in Cairns As Charity Partner And Needs Your Help

Leftover merch at the event? Mission Australia is here to help. Want to feel good while buying a coffee on site? Mission Australia can help with that too. Mission Australia is the festival’s official charity partner and wants you to make a positive impact on the local community.

Mission Australia has joined Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest, as an official Charity Partner.

The national charity, motivated by a shared vision of an Australian where everyone has a safe home and can thrive, will be onsite with its official Café One coffee hub (see image above).

Café One aims to end homelessness and disadvantage in Cairns, one coffee at a time. Having started as a program where people had the opportunity to get a barista certificate, it’s now morphed into a formal training program where attendees complete a 24-week paid certificate I through CQUniversity.

Funds raised from the branded coffee cart will go towards an enterprise program which provides people with a history of rough sleeping, chronic homelessness and social exclusion the opportunity to participate in vocational training and employment.

Operating since 2016, Café One’s arrival at Cannes in Cairns marks its debut, thanks to sponsorship of the cart by Teads and LG Ad Solutions.

While the coffee will be free for punters, there will also be an onsite donation option for those that fancy putting their regular coffee spend towards a worthy cause.

This means money made from the sale of coffee between 4-6 June will help to combat homelessness, provide housing, assist struggling families and children, address mental health issues, fight substance dependencies, support people with disability and much more.

Leftover merch? Mission Australia has your back

Mission Australia is also on the lookout for donations of items left over from the event.

“From leftover merchandise such as hats or cups and towels to other items, Mission Australia can accept most of the donations and we can distribute to other organisations if needed,” national manager marketing at Mission Australia Nicole Moore said.

“As an example, Mission Australia’s Hambledon House has a sewing group that can take any left-over fabrics from signage or furnishings, wooden materials can be used at the woodwork shed at Douglas House, hats and water bottles can be given to schools or disadvantaged youth programs, and Hambledon House can take any leftover packaged food or beverages to provide for our food drive initiative.”

It has been widely reported that Australia is currently experiencing a homelessness emergency. The increased cost of living, impact of domestic and family violence, mental health issues and the lack of affordable housing for vulnerable people are all factors contributing to this crisis.

In the next hour alone, 3,000 Australians will reach out to homelessness services like Mission Australia for help.

Want to donate to Mission Australia? Head to the Café One coffee cart at the event or look out for its ambassadors who will also be on hand.

