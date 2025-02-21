Minus 196 Brings A Taste Of Japan To The Golf In Adelaide Via Akcelo

Akcelo brought the Minus 196 Konbini to life at LIV Golf Adelaide, delivering an immersive brand experience inspired by Japan’s iconic convenience stores (Konbini) and Tokyo’s vibrant nightlife.

The pop-up bar transformed the LIV Golf fan zone into a bold, interactive space that blended cultural storytelling with modern brand engagement.

Nishant Samuel, group marketing manager at Suntory Minus 196 said: “Akcelo did an incredible job bringing our Japanese heritage to life in a way that resonated with the audience at LIV Golf, creating a memorable experience that captured the essence of our brand.”

The Konbini was designed to deliver a high-impact sensory experience, blending functional, minimalist design with playful elements that encouraged discovery.

Central to the activation was an interactive space filled with oversized lemons, offering visitors a relaxed environment to enjoy their Minus 196 drinks and the Konbini Cart, a custom-designed golf cart parked in the Konbini “car park,” providing a popular photo opportunity for attendees.

Aden Hepburn, CEO of Akcelo said: “Every detail of the Konbini activation was designed to reflect the bold, innovative spirit of Minus 196. We wanted to draw visitors in with incredible visual storytelling and a seamless user experience, bringing the brand’s personality and flavours to life.”

Minus 196 continues to partner with Akcelo to evolve their activation strategy, having previously launched the Extreme Vending Machine at SXSW 2023 and Adelaide Fringe 2024.

Credits:

Client – Suntory -196

Agency – Akcelo

Food Provider – Yuna