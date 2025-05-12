Millennium Communications Announces Rebrand To Curated Agency

Public relations and communications firm, Millennium Communications, have unveiled its official rebrand to Curated Agency, effective 13 may 2025.

This move reflects the agency’s evolution and commitment to adapting to industry trends. Under the new name, Curated Agency introduces an expanded suite of services — spanning social media, content creation, digital marketing, and more — while continuing to offer its core specialisations in public relations, influencer relations, event production, and brand management.

The rebrand marks a renewed focus on delivering tailored, thoughtful strategies that elevate brand presence and resonate with today’s fast-paced, connected audiences.

“When I launched Millennium Communications in 2016, I had no roadmap — just instinct, ambition, and a deep love for storytelling”, Cassandra Hili, founder and director of Curated Agency. “That instinct built an agency I’m incredibly proud of, but growth demands evolution. Curated Agency is the next chapter.”

“This isn’t just a new name — it’s a reflection of who we’ve become. Curated is modern, strategic, and intentional — it mirrors the standard we bring to every client and campaign.”

Since its founding in 2016, the agency has grown from a solo consultancy to a dedicated team of four, supporting a diverse portfolio of brands across industries including hospitality, fashion, beauty, expert services, and e-commerce.

Its current client list includes Mt Lewis Pizzeria, Butchers Buffet, Toki Bistro & Bar, MyCavoodle, Cassandra Kalpaxis, Divide 8, IV League Drips, and Brooklyn Boy Bagels.