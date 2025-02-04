MFA’s NGEN Kicks Off 2025 With New Mentor Program & Focus On Skills Of The Future

NGEN, the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) flagship training and development program for media professionals with less than five years’ experience, has launched its 2025 lineup with a dynamic range of speakers, workshops focused on future skills, and the introduction of the brand-new NGEN Mentor Program for the three- to five-year experience cohort.

For 17 years, NGEN has helped build the career of 8 in 10 people working in media today as the industry largest’s career development program. It aims to empower the industry’s future leaders by building essential skills, fostering connections, and providing the tools needed for long-term success.

The 2025 program continues this mission with innovative learning opportunities designed to help participants stay ahead in an evolving industry. New for 2025: NGEN Mentor Program Launching in March, the NGEN Mentor Program focuses on the important cohort of media professionals with three to five years’ experience, providing them with the resources and support to build fulfilling and successful careers in media. This initiative connects participants with experienced industry leaders, offering invaluable insights to navigate career paths and accelerate professional growth.

Future-Focused Workshops This year’s workshops have been reimagined with a future-focused approach to keep pace with the industry’s rapid evolution. Covering key competencies such as AI, data analytics, digital transformation, and sustainability trends, these sessions will equip NGENers with the skills needed to excel in the careers of tomorrow.

A total of 47 workshops will provide clear recommendations for the two experience levels of 0-2 years’ and 3-5 years’ experience. Delivered through a mix of in-person sessions and webinars, the workshops will cover a broad range of professional skills, including negotiation, presentation, critical thinking, change management, effective communication, leadership, and more.

New workshops include:

Spotlight Sessions: Featuring actionable insights and real-world case studies, this series of webinars will tackle industry challenges and provide insights into future-proofing advertising strategies, with key topics including the cookieless future, AI and new platforms.

Deliberately Thinking Differently with Rob Pyne: Industry leaders will join NGENers in a live challenge, focused on unlocking creative potential and harnessing the power of AI to generate game-changing ideas.

You Can’t Ask That! With Josh Green and Caroline Hugall: Focusing on how to navigate the hidden dynamics of the agency-client relationship, tackle unspoken taboos and build stronger, more effective partnerships

Making an Impact NGENers will once again be given the opportunity to develop their skills and make an impact through the NGEN Award, part of the MFA Awards, with entries opening on 12 June. The three-city NGEN Halloween event in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane will spearhead a number of social events for the NGEN community.

“2025 marks an exciting milestone for NGEN as we continue to provide tailored tools and resources to accelerate careers at every stage. Whether NGENers are stepping into their first media role or have a few years of experience, our workshops, e-learning modules, and industry recognition – including the NGEN category in the MFA Awards – help them thrive at every level. NGEN isn’t just a program; it’s a launchpad for success,” said Melanie Aslanidis, head of NGEN.