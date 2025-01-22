Meriton Checks In Frank Digital To Lead Corporate Platform Transformation

Digital product and user experience agency Frank Digital, a Jaywing company, has been appointed by Meriton to deliver a new corporate platform to improve user experience and lead generation across core business units.

Launched in 1963, Meriton has designed, developed and built more than 78,000 apartments and some of the tallest residential towers across the east coast of Australia. Meriton offers sales, leasing and property management services, as well as the luxury hotel accommodation brand Meriton Suites with 23 locations nationwide.

With a focus on generating high-quality leads, the new Meriton digital platform incorporates a sophisticated user interface designed to streamline sales processes and improve conversion rates.

Frank Digital created a series of dynamic modal forms that are integrated with Meriton’s new Salesforce CRM platform to capture essential user data and are directed to relevant departments, ensuring a more efficient sales process.

Additionally, Frank crafted a seamless user experience by integrating individual landing pages for Meriton Parking, Meriton Energy, and Built for Rent Apartments, with consistent branding and a unified design across the site.

The redesign also features a modernised navigation system showcasing Meriton’s services, sectors, and story, coupled with a site-wide search function to make it easier for users to locate relevant property listings or information.

Frank Digital also refreshed the site’s visual identity, expanding the brand’s colour palette and introducing a secondary typeface to complement the existing identity. The refined user interface highlights Meriton’s extensive property portfolio with beautiful photography across desktop and mobile for a cohesive and visually engaging experience. A new feature is the property and parking listings with an intuitive map that works across all devices. Frank Digital implemented a WordPress CMS, allowing Meriton’s teams to easily update the site as the company’s property and service offerings continue to grow.

“Frank Digital played a pivotal role in Meriton’s digital transformation, leading the development of our new website with creativity and vision. The site is set to significantly enhance how we connect with our customers, showcase our impressive pipeline, and improve the user experience across all our business units. The Meriton team has been incredibly impressed by Frank Digital’s commitment to the project, their attention to detail, and their innovative approach. We are excited about this site’s potential in supporting our continued growth,” said James Sialepis, Meriton company director.

“Designing and developing Meriton’s new website was an exciting challenge. We had to strike a balance between maintaining the brand’s legacy while modernising its digital presence to cater to today’s users. Our focus was on creating a seamless user journey across all devices and business units, offering a consistent brand experience while implementing the necessary tools for Meriton to generate leads,” said Nicole Geekie, head of studio at Frank Digital, a Jaywing company.