Mentos, Havas & Rolling Stone Launch ‘Mentos Fresh Sounds’ Campaign To Spotlight Fresh Aussie Talent

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Mentos has teamed up with Rolling Stone Australia (via Havas Play) to launch ‘Mentos Fresh Sounds,’ a new campaign aiming to back the next wave of Australian music talent.

Over the next three months, the campaign will spotlight independent voices, creating opportunities for emerging artists.

“This campaign lands at a pivotal moment for Australia’s music scene. While 71 per cent of the Mentos audience is eager to discover new artists, the reality is, it’s never been harder for local talent to cut through the noise. Over 80 per cent of artists on Spotify never even reach 1,000 monthly listeners, underscoring how tough it is to get heard in today’s oversaturated market,” Luisa Dalli, strategy director at Havas Media said.

Mentos and Rolling Stone have launched the ’Mentos Fresh Sounds Portal’. This partnership, managed by Havas Play, is a platform inviting emerging artists across Australia to submit their music directly for discovery to the Rolling Stone team.

The portal aims to remove traditional barriers, giving new talent a chance to be heard by industry leaders.

The best submissions will be showcased in the Mentos Fresh Sounds Hub, a dedicated vertical, owned by Mentos, housing bespoke music discovery across Rolling Stone and Vinyl Media platforms, featuring artist interviews and intimate performances.

“Mentos Fresh Sounds is our way of stepping into music culture with intent. Guided by our ‘Yes to Fresh’ brand positioning, we’re committed to unearthing and championing new Aussie artists, helping them break through and bring truly fresh talent to audiences everywhere,” Nikolah Gibson, Perfetti Van Melle senior brand manager, said.

“Partnering with Rolling Stone was a deliberate move to embed Mentos in the heart of music culture, not just as a sponsor, but as a genuine supporter of emerging talent, explains Megan McMurdo, from Havas Play. It’s through partnerships like this that we create genuine moments of discovery for fans,” Gibson added.

The work spans an omnichannel campaign using digital, social, outdoor, and a live music moment at Rolling Stone House at SXSW Sydney in October.

An always-on content campaign will come to life, starting with a full feature on artist Fool Nelson, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

Credits:

Client: Perfetti Van Melle

Strategy and Media: Havas Media

Partnership Management: Havas Play

Campaign Creative: The Idea Shed

Publisher Partner: Vinyl Media Group

