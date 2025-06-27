“Melbourne Will Grow”: Kyle & Jackie O Headline IMAA Sound-Byte Conference

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, held its first-ever Sound-Byte conference in Sydney yesterday, giving IMAA members a chance to take a ‘byte’ out of the nation’s audio sector.

The inaugural event, which was supported by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA), featured all the nation’s major audio players, including ARN, Southern Cross Austereo, Nova Entertainment, Nine Radio, Mamamia, News Australia and ATN, along with audio measurement company GfK.

Focused on deep diving into the Australian audio industry, the nation’s most experienced radio hosts, podcasters, and audio executives offered insights to help member agencies harness the power of Australia’s growing audio sector.

Nearly 85 IMAA members from 45 independent media agencies gathered at ARN’s North Sydney office to hear a keynote presentation delivered by award-winning radio duo and KIIS Breakfast show hosts, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O, who were interviewed by the CEO and managing director of ARN media, Ciaran Davis, focused on their most successful brand campaigns, their philanthropic efforts and the pair’s experience in the Melbourne breakfast market.

Sandilands told participants that their highly successful breakfast show, which has had mixed reviews in Melbourne, should have been national from the get-go.

“Melbourne will grow. The people that have glued on are sticking for the whole show, what I call the ‘super fan’ mentality. That’s all I really care about,” he said.

IMAA chair and The Media Store chief operating officer, Jacquie Alley, led a panel discussion around “Content is still King: The Art of Entertainment”, with KIIS Sydney Drive show duo Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw aka Will and Woody, 4BC Afternoons host, Sofie Formica, and ATN CEO Vic Lorusso sharing their knowledge, including the importance of brand safety and the effectiveness of live reads.CRA CEO, Lizzie Young, moderated a discussion on the imminent launch of CRA Audio ID—an Australian-first, privacy-safe solution enabling cross-network measurement and audience-based planning for digital audio. The panel featured GfK ANZ head of operations, Jeremy Adams; Nova’s digital strategy d0irector, Michelle Golding; and Kim Loasby, head of digital ad product and operations at SCA, who outlined how the new Audio ID will unlock smarter targeting, improved frequency control, and clearer campaign insights for advertisers.

A raft of podcasting powerhouses, including Mamamia head of audio sales, Belinda Cook, News Australia senior audio strategy manager, Dominique McDermott, Nine Radio head of digital

growth, Mia Stern, and Nova Entertainment head of podcast partnerships, Kim Kerton, explored the future of podcasting and how brands can use the platform for awareness, engagement and storytelling. The session was moderated by LiSTNR operations executive head, Grant Tothill.

The panel discussed the rising popularity of podcasts, particularly among female audiences, and their role as a safe, intimate space. Many panellists raised the significance of podcasts’ on-demand nature, the importance of host trust, and their role as a gateway to other media. The discussion also emphasised the need for better integration of podcasts into media strategies, leveraging host-audience relationships, with the potential for podcasts to drive brand awareness and action.

“Our first-ever Sound-Byte event was a huge success, thanks to the enthusiasm from our members and the sheer depth of actionable insights offered by our guest speakers,” said Sam Buchanan, IMAA CEO.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support from the nation’s audio sector—the large number of highly experienced, industry-recognised panellists, with experience both on the mic and behind-the-scenes, is a testament to the strength of Australia’s audio industry, and its broad-scale support for indie agencies.

“I’m confident that all attendees will walk away with a ‘sounder’ – pun intended! – understanding of the national audio landscape and how they can leverage it to deliver results for their clients.”

“It was an honour to support the inaugural Sound-Byte event. To witness the collective might of the local audio industry, combined with the ever-growing independent media agency sector, was thrilling—it was a true demonstration of the future of audio and media nationwide,” said Lizzie Young, CRA CEO.

The Sydney Sound-Byte event is part of IMAA’s Bytes series, with the first Digi-Byte events successfully launching last year. A Melbourne Sound-Byte event will be held on July 30, with more details to be announced soon.