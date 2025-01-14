Media Words Wins End-Of-Life Planning Platform’s Media Account

Independent media consultancy Media Words has been appointed to manage the media account for Critical Info, a digital platform for end-of-life planning.

Under its new remit, Media Words will handle media strategy, planning and trading for the platform, along with website and creative development.

Critical Info is a digital platform dedicated to connecting Australians with more than 200 specialists in death care, bereavement support and end-of-life planning.

The platform, which was founded by award-winning speaker and MC Catherine Ashton in 2023, also aims to educate and empower individuals about their end-of-life choices, providing tools to document personal wishes and important information, as well as a guide to help people navigate the immediate loss of a loved one, and critical support. The platform is also home to the weekly Don’t Be Caught Dead podcast, which shares personal stories and knowledge from experts in the industry.

“When I lost a close friend in 2023, I witnessed first-hand how families struggle when crucial information isn’t readily available. From locating basic documents, to understanding end-of-life wishes, the lack of organised information unnecessarily complicates these moments of grief. This experience was the motivation behind Critical Info, and what has underpinned our mission since our inception,” said Critical Info founder, Catherine Ashton.

“When we were looking for a media partner, we wanted someone with a deep understanding of our ethos and values. From the outset, the Media Words team fully embraced the Critical Info proposition, with a passion and genuine desire to enhance our brand. We were immediately impressed by their strategic approach to creating a cohesive ecosystem across our channels and delivering exceptional media solutions. We’re looking forward to delving deeper into our partnership in 2025”.

“This partnership feels especially meaningful to me. Despite meticulous estate planning when my mother passed away, I found myself overwhelmed by unexpected administrative challenges. Even with careful preparation, there were countless details we hadn’t considered, adding an extra layer of stress during an already-emotional time,” said Media Words founder and media director, Elise Hedley Dale.

“That’s why Catherine’s story resonates so deeply – and why Critical Info is a good fit for our agency. We thrive on building authentic relationships with our clients and working closely with our partners to achieve results; I’m looking forward to seeing Critical Info’s important offering resonate with audiences this year”.

Media Words is an independent media consultancy specialising in strategic media planning, buying and campaign management across all channels.

Founded in 2014 by media veteran Elise Hedley Dale, Media Words has long-standing relationships with a range of brands, including Bic, Ocean Spray, Sonos, Peninsula Hot Springs, and The Bean Alliance Group, among others.

Media Words’ appointment is effective immediately.