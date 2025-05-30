Media Planning & Buying Agency Assembled Media Locks Down Partnership With Motorhomes Brand Jayco Australia

Data-led media planning and buying agency, Assembled Media, has secured a major partnership with Jayco Australia, putting the agency in charge of all digital media activity for both the Jayco and Let’s Go Motorhomes brands across Australia and New Zealand.

Following a competitive pitch process contending against three agencies, the partnership officially commenced in May 2025. Assembled Media will leverage its digital capabilities assessment to uncover audience insights, with the aim of creating a tailored blueprint for growth that drives performance across both new and existing audiences.

Assembled Media’s head of digital, Luke Fitzpatrick, said the collaboration marks an important milestone for both organisations.

“Jayco is an Australian icon, and with that title comes the responsibility to show up in the market with the presence and impact it deserves,” said Fitzpatrick. “We’re excited to deliver work that reflects their scale, ambition, and position as Australia’s most trusted name in caravanning and RVs.

“Strong partnerships start with trust and a shared vision, and we’re proud to be part of this journey. Our team can’t wait to deliver meaningful work that moves the needle and builds on Jayco’s legacy.”

According to Scott Jones, head of sales and marketing at Jayco, it’s the agency’s expertise in data-led strategies and audience intelligence that will play a critical role in supporting Jayco’s continued innovation and growth across the region.

“Assembled Media’s deep understanding of digital strategy, combined with a clear passion for delivering results, made them the right choice,” said Jones. “We’re confident this partnership will not only elevate our digital presence but also help us connect with new generations of travellers across Australia and New Zealand.”