McDonald’s & DDB To Split Up After 54-Year Partnership

McDonald’s and DDB Sydney will sever ties this year, ending Australia’s longest agency-client relationship.

The move comes months after McDonald’s added Wieden+Kennedy to its Australian roster.

The QSR current agency roster includes DDB, Wieden+Kennedy, Akcelo, Digitas, Wieden+Kennedy, Eleven and Omnicom’s OMD and Annalect.

The decision to part ways with DDB is the first major agency shift by the new chief marketing officer, who joined the business in April succeeding Chris Brown.

“I want to personally thank DDB Group Sydney for being a long-term partner of our brand and business. DDB has been a true partner, pushing us, supporting us, and ultimately ensuring we continue to grow,” she said in a statement.

“Together, we have evolved the iconic Macca’s brand, and we are proud of the incredible creative legacy we have built.”

DDB Sydney has been McDonald’s primary creative agency since the fast food franchise entered Australia in 1971. Recently, the pair have produced memorable campaigns, including Silver Lion-winning ‘Original Mouthful’ (above) and the iconic 90s spot ‘Mac Time Rocks On’ (below).

“Our partnership with Macca’s has been defined by more than shared goals, it’s been powered by determination, proving longevity is earned, not given,” DDB Sydney CEO Sheryl Marjoram said.

“Our partnership navigated change, seized opportunities and built solutions. We’re proud of the success we celebrate today.”

It is understood that DDB’s departure will not spark a creative pitch to find a replacement agency.

This means that Wieden+Kennedy, which opened an Australian office this year to serve McDonald’s, will be required to play a prominent role in McDonald’s creative.

It will be interesting to see whether McDonald’s severing ties with DDB Australia is replicated in the markets.