M&C Saatchi Wins Ryman Healthcare’s Creative

M&C Saatchi Group has added the strategic and creative duties for premium retirement living and aged care provider, Ryman Healthcare Australia.

M&C Saatchi Group’s media agency Bohemia has been responsible for Ryman Australia’s media planning and buying since early 2023, while M&C Saatchi will now be the creative partner for Ryman Australia.

Ryman was founded in New Zealand 40 years ago with the mission to raise the standard of retirement living, following the mandate that ‘everything we do must be good enough for mum, and dad’. Ryman is the market leader in New Zealand, with 40 retirement villages there, eight villages in Australia (Victoria), and six more in its development pipeline here.

Ryman general manager, marketing Australia Jade Lindrea-Jones said of the appointment: “We are excited to extend our relationship with the M&C Saatchi Group, and work with the team to elevate the Ryman brand in the Australian market during this key expansion phase.”

With an ageing population, demand in Australia is set to increase in the coming years, putting providers such as Ryman’s in high demand. Earlier this year the company opened a $30 million extension to its Nellie Melba Retirement Village, making it the largest full continuum of care village in Australia.

M&C Saatchi AUNZ CEO, Michael McEwan (lead image) commented: “We are thrilled about this partnership. This is another example of our capabilities across media, strategy and creative services coming together as one team to support our client, their staff and people they care for. With the combination of M&C Saatchi and Bohemia, we look forward to seeing impactful outcomes for Ryman to deliver on their big ambitions around growth, and reframing retirement and aged care living in Australia.”

M&C Saatchi ECD, Emma Robbins, added: “Ryman have a huge energy for resetting how we all feel about retiring. Much less cardigan, reclining arm chair and being old, and much more freedom, adventure and new beginnings. When you think like they do, about retirement being the start, not the end, the whole energy around it changes. We can’t wait to crack into it. The work. And one day, retirement.”

M&C Saatchi Group was appointed by Australian Retirement Trust for media and creative services in March this year after a joint pitch. Bohemia launched its new brand and market position at the start of the year, to “move people through handcrafted memorable media”.

M&C Saatchi has won a string of awards for its work with Tourism Australia on the Come and Say G’Day campaign, and boasts some of Australia’s most valued brands as key clients.

Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 1323 votes Vote