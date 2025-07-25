MAXMEDIALAB Secures Paspaley Media Account

Australian luxury brand Paspaley has appointed MAXMEDIALAB as its strategic media agency.

The partnership marks an alignment between two brands united by a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and storytelling with purpose. MAXMEDIALAB will lead above the line paid media strategy and execution across publisher partnerships, online advertising, outdoor advertising, and print platforms—supporting Paspaley’s next phase of brand elevation and growth.

“As an agency deeply rooted in the luxury space, it’s an honour to work with a brand as iconic and authentic as Paspaley,” said Lynette Phillips, founder and CEO of MAXMEDIALAB. “Paspaley’s heritage, craft, and connection to Australia’s natural beauty make it truly one of one. We’re excited to amplify its story through a refined, luxury-led and creatively driven media approach.”

MAXMEDIALAB’s appointment reflects its reputation for delivering results for luxury brands through bespoke strategies, platform fluency, and deep relationships across the luxury media landscape. The agency will work closely with Paspaley to craft a considered media presence that respects the brand’s heritage while engaging and inspiring both the established and emerging luxury consumer.