Maximus Champions Everyday Aussie Effort In New Campaign By Droga5

In a world where elite athleticism is revered, Maximus has launched ‘That’s gonna need a Maximus’, a campaign that champions the efforts of everyday exercise.

Created by Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, the integrated campaign positions Maximus as the no-nonsense alternative for Aussies that always give it their all – whether it’s at pre-work run club or six-a-side soccer.

Directed by Taylor Ferguson from Good Oil, the campaign is running across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, supported by large format OOH and radio.

“Elite performance is the identity of our competitors. That’s why we’ve deliberately played into local sport, leaning into the physical comedy of exercise to position Maximus as the drink that can match up to Aussie levels of effort,” said head of marketing for Maximus at Suntory Beverage & Food Oceania, Lisa Pearce.

Campaign Credits:

Client: Suntory Oceania

Head of Maximus, Juice, and Agency Partnerships: Lisa Pearce

Marketing Manager – Maximus and Juice: Connie MacLulich

Brand Manager: Nicole Baxter

Creative Agency: Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

Production House: Good Oil

Director: Taylor Ferguson

DOP: Keiran Fowler

Producer: Catherine Warner

Offline editor: James Ashbolt

Colourist: Fergus Rotherham

Online: Stuart Bedford – editor

Online: The Machine Room (in New Zealand)

Casting House: Peta Einberg

Studio: Massive Music