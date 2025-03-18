Maximus Champions Everyday Aussie Effort In New Campaign By Droga5

In a world where elite athleticism is revered, Maximus has launched ‘That’s gonna need a Maximus’, a campaign that champions the efforts of everyday exercise.
Created by Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, the integrated campaign positions Maximus as the no-nonsense alternative for Aussies that always give it their all – whether it’s at pre-work run club or six-a-side soccer.
Directed by Taylor Ferguson from Good Oil, the campaign is running across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, supported by large format OOH and radio.
“Elite performance is the identity of our competitors. That’s why we’ve deliberately played into local sport, leaning into the physical comedy of exercise to position Maximus as the drink that can match up to Aussie levels of effort,” said head of marketing for Maximus at Suntory Beverage & Food Oceania, Lisa Pearce.
Campaign Credits:
Client: Suntory Oceania
Head of Maximus, Juice, and Agency Partnerships: Lisa Pearce
Marketing Manager – Maximus and Juice: Connie MacLulich
Brand Manager: Nicole Baxter
Creative Agency: Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song
Production House: Good Oil
Director: Taylor Ferguson
DOP: Keiran Fowler
Producer: Catherine Warner
Offline editor: James Ashbolt
Colourist: Fergus Rotherham
Online: Stuart Bedford – editor
Online: The Machine Room (in New Zealand)
Casting House: Peta Einberg
Studio: Massive Music