Maxibon Says ‘Get Em While They’re Cold’ In New Campaign Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN

To celebrate Maxibon’s two new bakery-themed flavours, Vanilla Slice & Hedgehog Slice, SICKDOGWOLFMAN has cooked up a new integrated campaign with Haven’t You Done Well Productions.

Says Jess Wheeler, creative director, SICKDOGWOLFMAN: “Whether it’s a post-long-meeting pick me up or a country town pit stop, we’re all very prone to succumbing to a little bakery treat. Turning two of our beloved bakery slices into ice cold Bons is a bonafide winner. So we built a bakery in a freezer. Because, why not?”

The campaign playfully merges the worlds of bakery treats and frozen Bons by taking a baker and putting him in a commercial freezer – complete with double-layered wood-fired flash-freezing bon-baking oven.

Says Stephanie Chosich, brand manager, Maxibon: “The Bon tribe love a new flavour. We were already very excited to bring these two new bakery-inspired Bons to life, and the second the SICKDOG team presented us this concept, we knew we had a winner. Build a bakery in a freezer. Simple. Fun. And definitely ‘born different’.”

The campaign was created in collaboration with Haven’t You Done Well Productions & director duo, Will & Sej. The campaign will roll out via film, OOH, and digital/social.

Credits:

Client: Maxibon

Head of Marketing: Andrea Hamori

Creative Lead: Damian Kelly

Marketing Manager: Eileen Whitta

Brand Manager: Stephanie Chosich

 

Agency: SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Business Director: Jarrick Lay

Creative Director: James Orr

Creative Director: Jess Wheeler

Design Director: Jake Turnbull

Designers: Adam Groeneveld, Blaine Gillan

Account Director: Victoria Concha

Account Manager: Tish Wiseman

Agency Producer: Nick Livingston

 

Production Company : Haven’t You Done Well

Director: Will & Sej

Producer: Tessa Mansfield-Hung

Executive Producer: Tom Rickard

Executive Producer: Georgia Mappin

Production Assistant: Louise Todd-Smith

Production Assistant: Lucy Bain

1st AD: Jess O’Farrell

DOP: Marcus Cropp

Food Stylist: Lee Blaylock

Editor: Will & Sej

VFX: Josh Regoli

Colourist: Daniel Witt (Moodlab)

Photographer Bakery: Paul Hermes

Photographer Talent: Ryan Creevey

SFX/Sound Mix: Liam Annert (Rumble)

