Maxibon Says ‘Get Em While They’re Cold’ In New Campaign Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN

To celebrate Maxibon’s two new bakery-themed flavours, Vanilla Slice & Hedgehog Slice, SICKDOGWOLFMAN has cooked up a new integrated campaign with Haven’t You Done Well Productions.
Says Jess Wheeler, creative director, SICKDOGWOLFMAN: “Whether it’s a post-long-meeting pick me up or a country town pit stop, we’re all very prone to succumbing to a little bakery treat. Turning two of our beloved bakery slices into ice cold Bons is a bonafide winner. So we built a bakery in a freezer. Because, why not?”
The campaign playfully merges the worlds of bakery treats and frozen Bons by taking a baker and putting him in a commercial freezer – complete with double-layered wood-fired flash-freezing bon-baking oven.
Says Stephanie Chosich, brand manager, Maxibon: “The Bon tribe love a new flavour. We were already very excited to bring these two new bakery-inspired Bons to life, and the second the SICKDOG team presented us this concept, we knew we had a winner. Build a bakery in a freezer. Simple. Fun. And definitely ‘born different’.”
The campaign was created in collaboration with Haven’t You Done Well Productions & director duo, Will & Sej. The campaign will roll out via film, OOH, and digital/social.
Credits:
Client: Maxibon
Head of Marketing: Andrea Hamori
Creative Lead: Damian Kelly
Marketing Manager: Eileen Whitta
Brand Manager: Stephanie Chosich
Agency: SICKDOGWOLFMAN
Business Director: Jarrick Lay
Creative Director: James Orr
Creative Director: Jess Wheeler
Design Director: Jake Turnbull
Designers: Adam Groeneveld, Blaine Gillan
Account Director: Victoria Concha
Account Manager: Tish Wiseman
Agency Producer: Nick Livingston
Production Company : Haven’t You Done Well
Director: Will & Sej
Producer: Tessa Mansfield-Hung
Executive Producer: Tom Rickard
Executive Producer: Georgia Mappin
Production Assistant: Louise Todd-Smith
Production Assistant: Lucy Bain
1st AD: Jess O’Farrell
DOP: Marcus Cropp
Food Stylist: Lee Blaylock
Editor: Will & Sej
VFX: Josh Regoli
Colourist: Daniel Witt (Moodlab)
Photographer Bakery: Paul Hermes
Photographer Talent: Ryan Creevey
SFX/Sound Mix: Liam Annert (Rumble)