Matt Sav Teams Up With The Save Our Sons Duchenne Foundation & Finch For New Short Film

The Save Our Sons Duchenne Foundation (SOS) and FINCH continue their long-standing partnership with the release of ‘Connor’s Story’, a short film created with M&C Saatchi and directed by Matt Sav in his debut collaboration with FINCH.

Sav, a self-taught and Perth-born multidisciplinary artist, is an emerging talent shaping his voice in Australia. With roots in live music, design, photography and a background in counselling, his work reflects a visual sensibility born from rhythm and emotion.

He has directed music videos for Australian artists like Tame Impala and POND, produced his own short documentaries, served on the board for Darwin Community Arts, and volunteered mentoring teenagers at The Smith Family — a holistic creative and personal path that continues to inform his work.

In ‘Connor’s Story’, Sav documents the reality of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) through the lens of 20-year-old Connor. When the course of the project changed, Sav refocused with a film that honours its subject and material.

“I’ve developed a filmmaking practice grounded in care, respect, and deep listening”, said Sav. “These values shape how I work, and that sensitivity was vital on Save Our Sons. This was a deeply emotional project, and I felt incredibly supported throughout by the team around me.”

Reframing this story with truth, honesty and care, Matt handled the delicate nature of this condition with a film that is raw and highlights its lived experience.

“The film hit the mark with regards to a shock element, from a fictional awareness film, to lived documentary. I would like to thank everybody at FINCH for their time, patience and support”, added Elie Eid, SOS founder.