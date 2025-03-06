Mark Geyer & Gavin Pitchford Join Continuous Call Team As 2025 NRL Season Kicks Off

Sydney’s 2GB and Brisbane’s 4BC are set for another huge season of NRL action, with the iconic Continuous Call Team returning for their 39th year on air.

The 2025 coverage kicked off in style last weekend, broadcasting live from Las Vegas as the NRL season got underway. As always, fans can expect expert analysis, entertaining commentary, and the passion that has made the Continuous Call Team a listener favourite for decades.

The Continuous Call Team welcomes a new addition in 2025, with one of rugby league’s most popular personalities, Mark Geyer OAM joining the roster. Geyer will appear alongside returning fan favourites Paul Gallen, Darryl Brohman, Mark Riddell, Josh Morris, Neil Breen, Allana Ferguson, and Jamie Soward.

Mark Levy continues as host and lead commentator for Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, with Mathew Thompson and Chris Warren returning to the commentary line-up.

In another exciting addition, Gavin Pitchford joins the team in 2025 as the Sunday afternoon host.

With unmatched coverage and an all-star line-up, the Continuous Call Team remains the go-to destination for rugby league fans throughout the NRL season. Tune in on 2GB, 4BC, and network stations for every big moment.

Listeners can catch all the action across 2GB, 4BC, and network stations at the following times:

Fridays: 7:00pm–11:00pm (including full game call of the 8:00pm match)

Saturdays: 1:00pm–10:00pm (including full game calls of the 5:30pm and 7:35pm matches)

Sundays: 1:00pm–6:00pm (including full game call of the 4:00pm match)

The Continuous Call Team will also bring footy fans comprehensive coverage of every State of Origin and NRL and NRLW Finals matches.

“We are so excited to be back for another season of fun, frivolity and footy with the Continuous Call Team! It’s great to welcome in a couple of new voices alongside our much-loved team veterans as we bring Australia’s best rugby league coverage to our loyal listeners and partners. Our 39th year on air is shaping up as the best yet!” said Nine Radio’s national partnerships and special events eanager, Luke Davis.