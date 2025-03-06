MediaNewsletter

Mark Geyer & Gavin Pitchford Join Continuous Call Team As 2025 NRL Season Kicks Off

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Sydney’s 2GB and Brisbane’s 4BC are set for another huge season of NRL action, with the iconic Continuous Call Team returning for their 39th year on air.

The 2025 coverage kicked off in style last weekend, broadcasting live from Las Vegas as the NRL season got underway. As always, fans can expect expert analysis, entertaining commentary, and the passion that has made the Continuous Call Team a listener favourite for decades.

The Continuous Call Team welcomes a new addition in 2025, with one of rugby league’s most popular personalities, Mark Geyer OAM joining the roster. Geyer will appear alongside returning fan favourites Paul Gallen, Darryl Brohman, Mark Riddell, Josh Morris, Neil Breen, Allana Ferguson, and Jamie Soward.

Mark Levy continues as host and lead commentator for Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, with Mathew Thompson and Chris Warren returning to the commentary line-up.

In another exciting addition, Gavin Pitchford joins the team in 2025 as the Sunday afternoon host.

With unmatched coverage and an all-star line-up, the Continuous Call Team remains the go-to destination for rugby league fans throughout the NRL season. Tune in on 2GB, 4BC, and network stations for every big moment.

Listeners can catch all the action across 2GB, 4BC, and network stations at the following times:

  • Fridays: 7:00pm–11:00pm (including full game call of the 8:00pm match)
  • Saturdays: 1:00pm–10:00pm (including full game calls of the 5:30pm and 7:35pm matches)
  • Sundays: 1:00pm–6:00pm (including full game call of the 4:00pm match)

The Continuous Call Team will also bring footy fans comprehensive coverage of every State of Origin and NRL and NRLW Finals matches.

“We are so excited to be back for another season of fun, frivolity and footy with the Continuous Call Team! It’s great to welcome in a couple of new voices alongside our much-loved team veterans as we bring Australia’s best rugby league coverage to our loyal listeners and partners. Our 39th year on air is shaping up as the best yet!” said Nine Radio’s national partnerships and special events eanager, Luke Davis.

Related posts:

  1. No Pads, No Helmets, No Clue: Is the NRL’s Vegas Gamble Really Paying Off?
  2. Flying Too Close To The Sun? Has The NRL’s Vegas Gamble Backfired With White Ribbon Cutting Ties Over Trump Invite
  3. TV Ratings (06/03/2025): Tropical Cyclone Alfred Keeps Eyes Fixated On News Programs
  4. Bundaberg Rum & NRL Extends Longtime Partnership For Another Four Years
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

LA Times AI Tool Pulled Just One Day After It Downplayed The KKK
Spotify Takes A Month To Fix Bug Causing Premium Users To Hear Ads
TV Ratings (06/03/2025): Tropical Cyclone Alfred Keeps Eyes Fixated On News Programs
Newcastle Herald Editor Lisa Allan Wins Inaugural ACM IWD Award
Register Lost your password?