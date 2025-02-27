Mailchimp Channels Snoop Dogg In Announcing Refreshed Popup Forms

Intuit, parent company of QuickBooks and Mailchimp among others, has announced a host of product enhancements and a revamped popup forms experience in beta to help marketers target and engage site visitors and grow their audience.

With popup forms, marketers can grow their customers using customisable, mobile-first designs for deeper audience targeting and seamless zero-party data collection.

There are eight different and new offer types, businesses can use popups to drive conversions with opt-ins customers are already looking for, like discount promotions, free shipping, free content, consultations, contests and giveaways, event signups, newsletter subscriptions and more. The variety of popup offer types ensure marketers can collect richer audience insights than they were able to do before.

“Marketers are increasingly prioritising ownership of their customer relationships and data, with lead generation as a crucial step toward long-term success,” said Fay Kallel, VP of product and design at Intuit Mailchimp.

“Popup forms solve a top pain point for marketers and SMBs, allowing them to collect data directly from customers, creating a frictionless way to capture leads, grow their customers, and build deeper, more meaningful relationships. Compelling data capture provides the foundation for how marketers can leverage AI for more effective personalisation, and we’re making it easier than ever for them to integrate this effective tool into their strategies.”

To celebrate the refresh of popup forms, Mailchimp’s in-house creative agency, Wink Creative, has launched a new brand campaign, ‘Popup Like It’s Hot.’

The team remixed Snoop Dogg’s iconic hip-hop track to create a high-energy marketing anthem that highlights how marketers can seamlessly grow their audience with popup forms. With catchy, campaign-driven lyrics, the track lays down the beat for marketers looking to strengthen their customer base and drive revenue growth. The ad will be featured across various channels including podcasts, social media, and more.

“Bringing this campaign to life over the iconic early 2000s hip-hop beat was an exciting challenge that pushed our creative boundaries,” says Jeremy Jones, Executive Creative, Wink Creative at Mailchimp. “Our team, in collaboration with Breakfast for Dinner, leveraged a blend of still imagery and emerging AI technologies to produce something truly unique. This approach not only increased flexibility and efficiency in our creative process but also reimagined how we bring Mailchimp’s popup forms to market—delivering an innovative campaign that excites marketers about this powerful reinvention.”

