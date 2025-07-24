Magic Wins El Jannah Paid Social, Zamel’s Paid Digital Work

Independent media agency Magic has won the paid social work for El Jannah and paid digital media activity for Zamels effective immediately.

For El Jannah, Magic reviewed the brand’s paid social media activity, examining all its channels and the impact of paid advertising spend on each platform’s return on advertising spend figures, new and existing customer retention and overall business results.

For Zamels, Magic focused on looking into the retailer’s paid digital media activity and the impact of advertising on media spend efficiency, overall business return on advertising spend (ROAS), omnichannel spending (both digital and in-store), and best practice account structures to drive performance changes.

In deciding to partner with Magic, both businesses said they were impressed with the agency’s ability to review channel and creative efficiency, particularly its exploration of comprehensive data sets, while also developing road maps, using the data across their platforms, for future marketing.

El Jannah’s CMO, Adam Issa said: “From the outset, Magic impressed us with their strategic thinking and fresh perspective. What began as a straightforward review of our paid social media strategy quickly evolved into something far more impactful. The team demonstrated a deep and unique understanding of performance marketing and a clear ability to challenge the status quo, helping us uncover new ways to drive efficiency and cut through. Magic has since become a trusted partner and an integral part of our broader growth strategy. As we continue to expand, we look forward to working closely with the team to unlock smarter, more creative ways to approach media, maximise return on investment, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in channel performance.”

Zamels CEO, Mudit Vora said: “We were looking for a digital media partner with a deep understanding of our platforms and how we could take the business to the next level, and Magic was able to demonstrate the capability and expectations around business goals. In Magic, we’ve found an agency partner that not only understands our paid digital media activity on a forensic level, but has provided a roadmap for how we can harness our advertising spend to improve omnichannel sales and overall business growth.”

Magic CEO, Shahram Ghaffurian, said: “We’re excited to welcome both El Jannah and Zamels to the Magic family. We’ve been working with both organisations for quite some time, as we’ve undertaken vigorous reviews of their marketing activity. Both reviews uncovered opportunities for El Jannah and Zamels to get more value out of their paid advertising accounts and strategy, along with opportunities to test and learn.

“Now, our focus is on implementing what we’ve learnt – and we’ve already started to see significant growth. We’ve seen strong early results for Zamels, exceeding targets since the second week of our partnership, while our work with El Jannah has helped determine the true value of its platform media spend, which will become critical in the coming months as it looks to expand its presence nationwide.”

El Jannah is a family-owned fast food restaurant that specialises in Lebanese cuisine. It is well-known for its cult charcoal Lebanese-style chicken and its “more-ish” garlic sauce. From its first store, which opened in Granville in 1998, El Jannah has continued to grow, with stores now operating across NSW, Victoria and the ACT.

Zamels is an Australian jewellery retailer, known for its wide range of jewellery and watches. It is home to exclusive ranges such as Hush, Kiss, Tensity and Eclipse, and has more than 40 physical stores nationwide, along with a strong e-commerce offering.