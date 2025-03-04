Magic Johnson, Mister Cartoon & Lil Buck Star In ‘Heartfelt Love Letter To The City Of Angels’

Los Angeles Tourism has launched its ‘We Love LA’ campaign that aims to pull back the curtain on the authentic LA experience.

Tapping into a familiar tune to local Angelenos, the campaign takes viewers through a perfect day in LA, drawing inspiration from Randy Newman’s ‘I Love L.A.’

song that has become synonymous with home team post-game celebrations.

The ad and campaign assets invites visitors to immerse themselves in LA’s breadth of attractions, vibrant culinary scene, outdoor adventures, and world-class sports and entertainment offerings.

LA ambassadors front the campaign including LA Lakers legend Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, dancers Lil Buck, artists Mister Cartoon and his son; actress Tonantzin Carmelo; food journalist Javier Cabral; muralist Robert Vargas; and food truck operator Raul Ortega.

“The beginning of the year was incredibly challenging for the Los Angeles community, and as we look ahead to recovery, we remain committed to the 543,000 Angelenos and more than 1,000 local businesses who depend on tourism for their livelihoods,” Los Angeles Tourism president and CEO Adam Burke said.

“The best way that individuals can help our community recover, keep businesses open, and sustain our community in this time of need is by booking a trip to our City of Angels for leisure, business, or meetings and events.”

Los Angeles Tourism senior VP of brand and digital Bill Karz described the campaign as “a heartfelt love letter to the City of Angels”.

The ad was created by Los Angeles Tourism’s creative director, Shelley Leopold, and Director Matt Baron, with the award-winning production company Partizan. Known for his signature cinematic style, Baron captured the vibrant essence of Los Angeles, inviting visitors in to experience and share the deep love Angelenos have for their city.

The campaign will run across paid media platforms in domestic markets across the US and key international markets, such as Australia, France, Mexico, South Korea, Japan and the UK.

In Australia, unique experiential activations, such as ‘Taste of LA’, will take over Sydney’s Hollywood Quarter from 1-11 May 2025, with venues hosting LA-themed events.

Los Angeles is attempting to dial up its tourism ahead of hosting next year’s FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games.